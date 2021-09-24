Fantasy football injury report: Week 3

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, TE Evan Engram, WR Kenny Golladay, QB Lamar Jackson, WR Marquise Brown, WR Tee Higgins, RB Elijah Mitchell, QB Carson Wentz, RB Josh Jacobs, WR Antonio Brown, RB Darrell Henderson, RB Dalvin Cook

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was out of practice all week and is questionable for Week 3. He’s a game-time decision.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Russell Gage (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks because of an ankle injury.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for Week 3. WR Marquise Brown (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was able to practice fully Friday, but he’s also questionable. Both can be called game-time decisions, though Jackson is much closer to being a sure thing.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – Played Thursday

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was lost for multiple weeks Thursday night with a hamstring strain. RB Chuba Hubbard will be a hot pickup off waivers and a potential RB2 in the interim.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Andy Dalton (knee) is out. WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle) practiced fully Friday, but he draws a questionable tag.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) was upgraded to limited Friday, but he’s doubtful to play. Technically, he’s a game-time decision, but those players typically get labeled questionable.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) came off the injury report and will make his season debut. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) went on IR and will miss at least three weeks. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Monday night

WR Michael Gallup (calf) went on IR and will miss a few weeks with a calf strain. WR Amari Cooper (ribs) upgraded to a full practice Friday. Watch him Saturday for setbacks.

DENVER BRONCOS

TE Noah Fant (knee) practiced fully all week and is off the report. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) went on IR and is expected to miss several weeks.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) landed on IR and will miss at least a couple more weeks. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited again this week and is questionable again as well. WR Kalif Raymond (thigh) is questionable after he was limited all week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

HOUSTON TEXANS – Played Thursday night

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) went on IR and will miss a few weeks. QB Deshaun Watson (personal) reached a mutual decision with team officials and will not play again for the team.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Carson Wentz (ankles) was limited in practice Friday, and he’s listed as questionable. WR Zach Pascal (illness) practiced Friday and appears good to go.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was out of practice all week and is doubtful.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) practiced fully all week and is fit to play. LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) was idle all week and is questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) sat all week and drew the questionable tag.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) is out for Week 3. WR Will Fuller (personal) is expected to debut this week. WR Preston Williams (foot) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) were full participants Friday and will play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) didn’t practice all week, but they intend to play him. He’s questionable.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB Damien Harris (finger) was a full participant Friday and will play.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Kenny Golladay (hip) and TE Evan Engram (calf) were limited all week and draw the questionable tag. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) practiced fully Friday and is off the injury report.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (groin) was out of practice all week and is doubtful to play. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (illness) is out. QB Zach Wilson (groin) practiced fully all week and is good to play.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Monday night

RB Miles Sanders (ankle) was a full participant Friday and look promising for Week 3.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Diontae Johnson (knee) has been ruled out. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) was limited Thursday but practiced Friday and is off the report. LB T.J. Watt (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable. LB Devin Bush (groin) is expected to return and isn’t on the report after missing Week 2.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was lost for the season and placed on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited Friday but is doubtful. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is also out. RB Trey Sermon (concussion) finished a full practice in Friday and is good to go. He may see all the looks he can get this week with the injury-depleted backfield.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been ruled out again. WR DK Metcalf (knee) popped up Wednesday as a full participant. It’s unlikely to be something that will affect him this week, but it’s worth monitoring.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (illness) landed on the Reserve/COVID list this week and has a small chance to play.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) went on IR and will miss at least eight weeks. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) is on IR, too, and will miss a couple more weeks. RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) managed a full practice Thursday and Friday and is off the report.