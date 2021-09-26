Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 3

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 3 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR DeAndre Hopkins, TE Evan Engram, WR Kenny Golladay, QB Lamar Jackson, WR Marquise Brown, WR Tee Higgins, QB Carson Wentz

Afternoon games: RB Josh Jacobs, RB Darrell Henderson, RB Dalvin Cook

Sunday night: RB Elijah Mitchell

Monday night: none

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, partly cloudy



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) went on IR and will miss at least eight weeks. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) is on IR, too, and will miss a couple more weeks. RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) managed a full practice Thursday and Friday and is off the report.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Gabriel Davis (ankle) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Andy Dalton (knee) is out. WR Marquise Goodwin (ankle) practiced fully Friday, but he draws a questionable tag.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) came off the injury report and will make his season debut. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) went on IR and will miss at least three weeks. WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for Week 3. WR Marquise Brown (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was able to practice fully Friday, but he’s also questionable. Both can be called game-time decisions, though Jackson is much closer to being a sure thing.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) landed on IR and will miss at least a couple more weeks. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited again this week and is questionable again as well. WR Kalif Raymond (thigh) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 71 degrees, clear



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz (ankles) was limited in practice Friday, and he’s listed as questionable. QB Brett Hundley was activated from the practice squad and is expected to start if Wentz cannot. WR Zach Pascal (illness) practiced Friday and appears good to go.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (knee) practiced fully Friday and will play.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Chargers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) practiced fully all week and is fit to play. LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) was idle all week and is questionable.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear



Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7. WR Kenny Stills has been activated from the practice squad.

Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Damien Harris (finger) was a full participant Friday and will play.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (ankle) is expected to miss multiple weeks because of an ankle injury.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Kenny Golladay (hip) and TE Evan Engram (calf) were limited all week and draw the questionable tag. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) practiced fully Friday and is off the injury report.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, clear



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) was upgraded to limited Friday, but he’s doubtful to play. Technically, he’s a game-time decision, but those players typically get labeled questionable.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Diontae Johnson (knee) has been ruled out. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral) was limited Thursday but practiced Friday and is off the report. LB T.J. Watt (groin) has been downgraded to out. LB Devin Bush (groin) is expected to return and isn’t on the report after missing Week 2.

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) was out of practice all week and is questionable for Week 3. He’s a game-time decision.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Laviska Shenault (shoulder) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

New York Jets at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 88 degrees, clear



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (groin) was out of practice all week and is doubtful to play. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (illness) is out. QB Zach Wilson (groin) practiced fully all week and is good to play.

Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Noah Fant (knee) practiced fully all week and is off the report. WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) went on IR and is expected to miss several weeks.

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) is out for Week 3 after being placed on IR. WR Will Fuller (personal) is expected to debut this week. WR Preston Williams (foot) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) were full participants Friday and will play.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was out of practice all week and is doubtful.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (illness) landed on the Reserve/COVID list this week. He did not travel with the team and has been ruled out.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) sat all week and drew the questionable tag.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been ruled out again. WR DK Metcalf (knee) popped up Wednesday as a full participant. It’s unlikely to be something that will affect him this week, but it’s worth monitoring.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) didn’t practice all week, but they intend to play him. He’s questionable.

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: LT David Bakhtiari (knee) remains on the PUP list, while OG/OT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) has been ruled out.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Raheem Mostert (knee) was lost for the season and placed on IR. RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited Friday but is doubtful. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) also has been put on IR. RB Trey Sermon (concussion) finished a full practice in Friday and is good to go. He may see all the looks he can get this week with the injury-depleted backfield. RB Kerryon Johnson was added to the active roster.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Eagles

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (ankle) was a full participant Friday and Saturday. He will play in Week 3. LT Jordan Mailata (knee) has been ruled out. TE Zach Ertz was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cowboys

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) went on IR and will miss a few weeks with a calf strain. WR Amari Cooper (ribs) fully practiced Friday and Saturday, evading an injury designation.