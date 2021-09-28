Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 4

It’s at this point of the season where you hit the first crossroad. Are you a contender or a pretender? If your answer is the latter, it’s time to shake things up. We’re here to give you that extra edge over your competition with key roster decisions.

Defensive Linemen

DE Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks

Taylor, who has slid down to the SAM in Seattle, still qualifies at defensive end in a lot of leagues. The second-round pick from last year had six total tackles and a sack in Week 3. If he’s a defensive lineman in your league, he needs to be owned for his tackle potential at linebacker.

DE Dante Fowler, Atlanta Falcons

Fowler falls into the same boat as Taylor with DL eligibility at linebacker. The 27-year-old has sacks and forced fumbles in consecutive games for the 1-2 Falcons. He’s a low-end DL1 right now and may become a trade chip at the deadline, which could enhance his value even more on a better team.

DT Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

The former seventh-round pick has been all over the field through three weeks. He had nine total tackles and a pass defense in Week 3 alone. Once a rotational player, he has to see more time with this eruption. If you have room, stash Sieler as depth for bye weeks or start him straight away in a pinch.

Linebackers

LB Tae Crowder, New York Giants

The Giants lost LB Blake Martinez (knee) to a torn anterior cruciate ligament last week, and Crowder, a second-round pick in ’20, will be the first one up to replace him. He led the team with 11 total tackles last week and chipped in a pass defense as well. He shouldn’t last long on waivers, so pick him up for a potential flex play.

LB Von Miller, Denver Broncos

Miller is always a risky proposition in fantasy because he doesn’t tally enough stats besides sacks to put up points. However, with sacks in all three games, and four total on the season, we can’t ignore him any longer. He’ll chase around Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson next week, who has been caught eight times.

LB Terrell Lewis, Los Angeles Rams

Lewis will take over for Justin Hollins (pectoral), who landed on IR in Week 3. This will be a purely speculative pickup – or a watch-list type of player. He was a third-round pick out of Alabama last year and didn’t see much action. He had five total tackles in three games, but the opportunity has arisen for him to emerge. If you’re in a deep league and you’re looking for a diamond in the rough, he fits the bill.

Defensive Backs

SS Brandon Jones, Miami Dolphins



Continuing the theme with third-round picks in 2020, Jones had a monster game in Week 3 with six total tackles and two sacks. Now you can’t count on that every week, but he also had six tackles in Week 2. The Dolphins could be in a youth movement before too long, and Jones has staying power in the lineup.

FS Nasir Adderley, Los Angeles Chargers

The third-year product out of Delaware has been blessed with one major thing – the health of SS Derwin James opposite of him. Everything is coming to his side, and he has 18 tackles in the last two weeks. It’s just a matter of time before the PDs and INTs come along with it.