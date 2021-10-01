DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 4

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com , breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 4 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



$8,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,700 FANDUEL

Mahomes will find himself in this spot a lot, so please don’t get upset at me. It’s going to be the right move almost every week and that trend will definitely continue in a Week 4 matchup versus Philadelphia. The Eagles have a bad secondary and a bad defense, in general, and that should lead to a ceiling game out of Mahomes. Averaging 29.7 DraftKings points per game seems like a very good starting point to any lineup build and something tells me that the Eagles will put up a couple points in this game to keep this game close enough for another 25-plus-point game. The Chiefs have scored 30-plus points in every game and most of those points have been funneled through Mahomes. He is the best play on the board, so feel free to lock him up in cash and tournaments.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams



$7,000 DRAFTKINGS

$7,800 FANDUEL

I hope you listened to the Win Daily SiriusXM show leading up to the season, because I was screaming from the rooftops to scoop up Stafford late in season-long drafts. The dude is balling and finally has the weapons and coaching staff to show off his talent. The over/under is set to 54.5, and it should be a shootout. I think this game stays close for four quarters of fantasy goodness in a back-and-forth affair with Arizona. Stafford has thrown for 942 yards through three games, and the trend will continue in a matchup versus the Kyler Murray-led Cardinals. Take advantage of the discount, and floor, Stafford provides in a great matchup in Week 4.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans



$8,600 DRAFTKINGS

$9,700 FANDUEL

J-E-T-S … the Jets are just terrible! They scored a whopping zero points last week, and this team is going to be bad for a very long time. Henry should be running the ball down their throat all day on Sunday, and we should see a 100-yard two-touchdown game. Henry has 80 carries through three games and has racked up 353 yards. There is no doubt in my mind that Henry will get the touches, and there is nobody competing for his red zone opportunities. Find value elsewhere and lock in a sure thing with Henry in Week 4.

Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills

$5,300 DRAFTKINGS

$6,000 FANDUEL

After being a healthy scratch in Week 1, Moss has put up consecutive good games out of the Buffalo backfield. Averaging 17.3 points per game, Moss comes in as a nice value play, which will be low-owned in Week 4. The Bills are favored here by 16.5 points, which leads me to believe the game script will rely heavily on the run and Moss should be a big beneficiary. If you’re not playing Mahomes and a passing stack from the Chiefs side, I also like Clyde Edwards-Helaire for a midrange value play in Week 4.

Wide receivers

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers



$6,500 DRAFTKINGS

$6,900 FANDUEL

Samuel is the alpha dog in this San Fran passing attack. Averaging 20.7 DraftKings points per game, while only carrying a $6,500 price tag, he has me loving the upside that Deebo possesses at a discount. San Fran has a juicy matchup versus the Seahawks, who keep getting lit up week after week. The ‘Hawks have allowed 285 passing yards per game, and that’s averaged between matchups against Minnesota, Tennessee, and Indianapolis. San Fran is a run-first offense, but they will be forced to throw the ball to keep pace with Seattle. We have an over of 53 and game that is being slept on in regards to ownership. Samuel is solid play for tournaments to get off the chalk at the high end.

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns



$5,800 DRAFTKINGS

$6,600 FANDUEL

Another low-owned play will be Beckham in a matchup versus Minnesota. The Vikings secondary is getting torched for a total of 290.3 passing yards per game, and that trend should continue when QB Baker Mayfield and Beckham connect on Sunday. Beckham returned in Week 3 and caught five passes for 77 yards and didn’t have to be used late in the game due to the blowout of the Chicago Bears. The Vikings shouldn’t have that issue, and Vegas has set this game with a total of 51.5 points, so expect a high-scoring affair. I will take my chances on an elite receiver in a high-scoring game while taking a discount on salary in Beckham.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

$8,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,200 FANDUEL

The kind algorithms of DraftKings and FanDuel felt the need to slide down the price of Kelce $100-$300 after his third consecutive 20-point game. Kelce will be in this top spot most weeks, and there is simply no reason to fade him in cash. Kelce is a fantasy scoring machine and the consistency of 20-plus points is a free square in lineups. The Eagles’ passing defense is terrible, and the Chiefs will feast on them. Kelce is matchup-proof and when you take into account a 54.5-point total, which Vegas has set, we should expect another 100-yard, 20-point performance in Week 4. Play Kelce in cash, and be confident that you can find discounts in tournaments to free up some money to slide in the best tight end in the game.

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

$4,300 DRAFTKINGS

$5,700 FANDUEL

Fant had a down game in Week 3, simply because the Jets could not score one point and the Broncos had no need to pass the ball in the second half. The matchup changes in Week 4 against a Baltimore Ravens team with a bad defense and a explosive offense that can put up points. Bridgewater will have to throw the ball to keep pace, and more targets will go Fant’s way with Hamler going down. Fant is going to compete with Sutton to be the most targeted member of this offense moving forward. Expect a 10-plus-point performance, and I can easily see Fant scoring over 20 points.

Good luck in Week 4, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.