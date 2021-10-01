Fantasy Football DFS Domination: Week 4

Breaking down the top players and sleepers for DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 3 DFS fantasy football
THE LATEST
9hr
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 9hr ago
The best fantasy football gamble of Week 4
With all eyes on Tom Brady’s return, QB Mac Jones has a chance to thrive in fantasy.
11hr
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 11hr ago
NFL Picks: Office pool pick'em - Week 4
Check out our staff’s weekly pick’em against the spread and straight up.
11hr
NFL Betting Odds and Lines 11hr ago
Betting the NFL Line: Week 4
Week 4 betting guide for moneyline, ATS, and more!
2d
Fantasy Football Lineup Management 2d ago
Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 4
Check out where your roster options fit into our Week 4 start/bench tiers.
2d
NFL Game Picks 2d ago
PLAY for FREE: The Huddle's Prop Bet Challenge - Week 4
Take part in TheHuddle’s free Week 4 player prop game; answer eight questions + tie breaker correctly for your shot at winning a gift (…)
2d
Game Analysis 2d ago
Game predictions and player projections: Week 4
Predicting the outcome of all 17 games and projecting the fantasy stats for all NFL players.
3d
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 3d ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 4
Forecasting the free-agent IDPs you should target in fantasy leagues.
3d
Fantasy football player trends 3d ago
Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 4
Which direction are some of your fantasy players trending?
3d
General Fantasy Football Analysis, Tips, Strategy and Advice 3d ago
Targets, Touches and TDs: Week 4
Is it time to push the panic button yet?
3d
Fantasy football player rankings 3d ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 4
Considerable movement as trends begin to show themselves.