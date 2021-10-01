Fantasy football injury report: Week 4

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Darrell Henderson, RB Melvin Gordon, RB Dalvin Cook, RB D’Andre Swift, QB Andy Dalton, RB Jonathan Taylor, TE Jack Doyle, QB Carson Wentz, WR Chase Claypool, WR Tyler Lockett, RB Elijah Mitchell, TE George Kittle, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Jamison Crowder, TE Rob Gronkowski

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and will be fine for Week 4.

ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Russell Gage (ankle) is out again with an ankle injury.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for Week 4. QB Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable, but he’s expected to go.

BUFFALO BILLS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been ruled out due to his hamstring strain.

CHICAGO BEARS

QB Andy Dalton (knee) was limited in practice all week and is questionable. QB Justin Fields (thumb) practiced all week and doesn’t have an injury designation. The starter being named remains a game-time decision.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – Played Thursday night

WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) missed Week 4. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) left late in Thursday’s game with what was deemed an minor injury.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (knee) is on IR for at least another week. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR. RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg) was limited all week and is questionable. WR K.J. Hamler (knee) tore his ACL and is out for the year.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR for at least another week. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited again this week and is questionable again as well.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is out for Week 4. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the injury report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. QB Deshaun Watson (personal) reached a mutual decision with team officials and will not play again for the team. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) has been ruled out.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

QB Carson Wentz (ankles) was limited all week, and he’s listed as questionable. He’s probably good to go. RB Jonathan Taylor (knee) was limited all week and has the questionable tag. He’s a gameday call. TE Jack Doyle (back) upgraded to limited Friday and is questionable. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee) and RT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) out for Week 4.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – Played Thursday night

WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) suffered a fractured ankle in Week 4 and is expected to miss significant time.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Mecole Hardman (hip) and WR Tyreek Hill (rib) practiced all week and are good to go.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Monday night

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited Friday. Saturday will be a crucial day in his prospects for Monday night.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – Monday night

WR Keenan Allen (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday. Watch him Saturday. LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) as a full-go Thursday and looks good for Monday night. S Derwin James (toe, shoulder) was limited Thursday and will need to be monitored over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) was limited all week and has the questionable tag once again.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) remains on IR for a couple of weeks. WR Will Fuller (chest, elbow) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) were full participants Friday and will play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, but he still remains questionable and is a game-time decision.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RB James White (hip) will miss the rest of the season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7. LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) out. QB Jameis Winston (knee) practiced fully all week and will start.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are both out this week. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) were limited all week but don’t have an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS

WR Jamison Crowder (groin) managed a full practice in Friday but is questionable. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery. WR Elijah Moore (concussion) and WR Jeff Smith (concussion) are both out as well.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Starting LT Jordan Mailata (knee) has been ruled out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is questionable. WR Diontae Johnson (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and LB T.J. Watt (groin) all practiced Friday and are off the report.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited Friday and is questionable as a game-time decision. TE George Kittle (calf) upgraded to limited practice Friday but is also questionable. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remains on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been ruled out again. WR Tyler Lockett (hip) is questionable this weekend and could prove to be a game-time call. WR DK Metcalf (foot) was limited this week but doesn’t have an injury designation.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (illness) came off the COVID list and is ready to go. RB Giovani Bernard (knee) has been ruled out. TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been listed as doubtful, but there are insiders saying there’s no way he’s missing this game. He will be a true game-day decision. WR Chris Godwin (thumb) practiced fully Friday and will play. WR Scott Miller (toe) was placed on IR with turf toe.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) went on IR and will miss at least eight weeks. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) came off IR and could play this week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and was deemed questionable.