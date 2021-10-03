Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Week 4 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Jonathan Taylor, TE Jack Doyle, QB Carson Wentz, RB Antonio Gibson, WR Jamison Crowder

Afternoon games: RB Darrell Henderson, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Tyler Lockett, RB Elijah Mitchell, TE George Kittle

Sunday night: none

Monday night: RB Josh Jacobs

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) remains on IR and will miss at least six more weeks. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) came off IR and could play this week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and was deemed questionable.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Russell Gage (ankle) is out again with an ankle injury.

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, 53% chance of light rain



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. QB Deshaun Watson (personal) reached a mutual decision with team officials and will not play again for the team. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) has been ruled out.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No injuries of note for fantasy football

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, 40% chance of light rain



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR for at least another week. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) was limited again this week and is questionable again as well, but he has played through that scenario in consecutive games.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Andy Dalton (knee) was downgraded Saturday from questionable to doubtful, meaning QB Justin Fields is expected to start. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) is questionable.

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome stadium)



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been ruled out due to his hamstring strain. RB Chuba Hubbard will make his first pro start.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, mostly cloudy



Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz (ankles) was limited all week, and he’s listed as questionable. He’s probably good to go. RB Jonathan Taylor (knee) was limited all week and has the questionable tag. He’s a gameday call. TE Jack Doyle (back) upgraded to limited Friday and is questionable. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle, knee) was placed on IR, and RT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) has been ruled out for Week 4.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) remains on IR for a couple of weeks. WR Will Fuller (chest, elbow) and WR DeVante Parker (shoulder) were full participants Friday and will play.

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Browns

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (knee) is on IR for at least another week. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go. Starting LT Jedrick Wills (ankle) and C JC Tretter (knee) are questionable, while RT Jack Conklin (knee) didn’t receive a designation and will play.

Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, but he still remains questionable and is expected to play.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are both out this week. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) were limited all week but don’t have an injury designation.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7. LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) out. QB Jameis Winston (knee) practiced fully all week and will start.

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, mostly cloudy



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) have both been ruled out.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jamison Crowder (groin) managed a full practice in Friday but is questionable. He’s expected to play. OT Mekhi Becton (knee) was placed on IR and will miss several weeks after knee surgery. WR Elijah Moore (concussion) and WR Jeff Smith (concussion) are both out as well. WR Denzel Mims is expected to have a role after being a healthy scratch the past two weeks.

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, partly cloudy



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mecole Hardman (hip) and WR Tyreek Hill (rib) practiced all week and are good to go.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: Starting LT Jordan Mailata (knee) has been ruled out.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome stadium)



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (ribs) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and will be fine for Week 4.

Rams



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Darrell Henderson (ribs) was limited all week and has the questionable tag once again. He is expected to play.

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 85 degrees, clear



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (calf) has been ruled out again. WR Tyler Lockett (hip) is questionable this weekend and could prove to be a game-time call. WR DK Metcalf (foot) was limited this week but doesn’t have an injury designation.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) was limited Friday and is questionable as a game-time decision. TE George Kittle (calf) upgraded to limited practice Friday but is also questionable. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remains on IR.

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 78 degrees, clear



Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is out for Week 4. QB Lamar Jackson (back) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable, but he’s expected to go. RB Le’Veon Bell was elevated from the practice squad and could see a role.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR. RB Melvin Gordon (ribs, lower leg) was limited all week and is questionable as a game-time decision. WR K.J. Hamler (knee) tore his ACL and is out for the year.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, 39% chance of light rain



Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and was downgraded to out. WR Diontae Johnson (knee), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) and LB T.J. Watt (groin) all practiced Friday and are off the report.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) is out for Week 4. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the injury report. WR Equanimeous St. Brown was elevated from the practice squad.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, 36% chance of light rain



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (illness) came off the COVID list and is ready to go. RB Giovani Bernard (knee) has been ruled out. TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) was listed as doubtful prior to being downgraded to out. He will be a true game-day decision. WR Chris Godwin (thumb) practiced fully Friday and will play. WR Scott Miller (toe) was placed on IR with turf toe.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James White (hip) will miss the rest of the season.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 75 degrees, partly cloudy (open-air dome stadium)



Raiders

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He’s probably on the outside looking in for Monday night.

Chargers

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (ankle) was limited Thursday and Friday but gave it a full-go in Saturday’s session. He doesn’t have an injury tag. LB Joey Bosa (foot, ankle) and S Derwin James (toe, shoulder) escaped Saturday’s injury report without designations.