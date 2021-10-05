Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 5

This week, we see some fresh faces and some familiar ones looking to revitalize their career in different colors. The injuries have been rampant on the defensive side of the ball, and depth is where you’re going to need to cash in.

Defensive Linemen

DE/LB Charles Harris, Detroit Lions

While Harris is technically a linebacker, he has DE eligibility on many league platforms, which is where gamers will be able to find optimal value. It’s easy to forget, but Harris was a first-round pick in 2017, and he had just 79 tackles and 6.5 sacks in four years combined entering the season. He has sacks in three games in a row, and he’ll be asked to come of age for this defense that just lost edge rusher Romeo Okwara for the season and has been without Trey Flowers (shoulder, knee) for consecutive games.

DE Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Ogbah was a bright spot last season nine sacks, three forced fumbles and five pass defenses. It has been a slow start with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks, but the schedule is going to be favorable after Tampa Bay this week. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons could give him some opportunities to eat.

Linebackers

LB Alec Ogletree, Chicago Bears

A few seasons ago, Ogletree was one of the best, most versatile linebackers in fantasy. Injuries and spotty play took some of the shine off his star in recent years, though. But when you see him rack up 12 tackles and a pass defense, like he did in Week 4, you run to scoop him off the wire.

LB Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

The former first-round bust has seemed to find a home with the Rams. He set a career high with 10.5 sacks last year and now has reached the quarterback three weeks in a row. He’ll be an up-and-down player, because he relies on sacks as a linebacker, but he has 15 tackles in the last three games.

Defensive Backs

SS Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals



He had a quiet Week 1, but Thompson has been all over the field since. Stud FS Budda Baker will get the attention, and Thompson has been taking advantage to a tune of 10 total tackles and a pass defense in Week 4. Depending on the scoring system, he has approached double digits three weeks in a row, and the time is now to bite.

SS Lonnie Johnson, Houston Texans



The 2019 second-rounder picked off his first pass of the season last week and has reeled off two promising games in a row. Two weeks ago, he snatched up seven tackles and a pass defense. He followed it up with eight tackles, the INT and a pass defense for his highest point output of the year. Is this a breakout we’re watching? Place your claim, and let’s find out.

CB Richard Sherman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He was once the best corner in football and is now just trying to rediscover himself after age and attrition set in. Sherman showed up earlier in the week, and with little practice time he had seven tackles and forced a fumble in Week 4. He’s more of a deep-league option, because he has never been a tackle guy. However, what he did with little preparation was impressive.