The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 151

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, a buy-or-sell segment on potential trades, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!
THE LATEST
1hr
Fantasy Football IDP Analysis 1hr ago
Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 5
Forecasting the free-agent IDPs you should target in fantasy leagues.
2hr
Fantasy football player rankings 2hr ago
Fantasy Football Rest of Season Rankings: Week 5
How do players rate going ahead after one month of play?
3hr
Fantasy football player trends 3hr ago
Fantasy Football Market Report: Week 5
Fantasy football risers and fallers entering Week 5.
22hr
Fantasy football roster management tips, strategy and advice 22hr ago
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Week 5 free-agent forecast
All of the most important waiver targets entering Week 5.
1d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 1d ago
Tunnel Vision of Week 4
Tunnel Vision – a look back at Sunday for fantasy free agents, injuries and notable performances.
1d
Game Analysis 1d ago
Sunday Snippets - Week 4
Sunday game reviews from a fantasy perspective
2d
Fantasy football player inactives 2d ago
Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 4
Week 4’s weather, injury updates and gameday inactives.
3d
NFL player prop bets 3d ago
NFL Player Prop Bet Payday: Week 4
Make these Week 4 prop bets and enjoy a reward.
4d
Fantasy Football Injury Analysis 4d ago
Fantasy football injury report: Week 4
Latest status of fantasy football weapons who are on the mend entering Week 4.
4d
DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips 4d ago
Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 4
A snapshot look at the NFL betting lines and odds for Week 4 sports betting and DFS action.