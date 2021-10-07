PLAY for FREE: The Huddle's Prop Bet Challenge - Week 5

NFL Week 5 is upon us, and with it our new free-to-play weekly NFL Prop Bet contest is back again. Based around predicting player performances through the new Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Put your fantasy football knowledge at work for your chance to win.

Answer eight questions below plus a tie breaker correctly for your chance at a $250 gift card.



Pick. Play. Win. Repeat. On Us.

You must be 21+ to enter. Terms and conditions apply, see website.



For additional free sports pick’em games to play, visit the game lobby at Daily Ticket.