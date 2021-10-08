DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 5

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com , breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 5 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



$6,900 DRAFTKINGS

$8,100 FANDUEL

Dak has yet to have to repeat that ceiling game in Week 1 to start the season. It’s pretty crazy to think that the Cowboys have won three games in a row while he has thrown for 188, 238, and 237 yards in those games. Dallas is looking great as a team, and this game versus the New York Giants has that big 25-plus-point day written all over it. The matchup versus the Giants is juicy, and Vegas has the over set at 52, so we should see a bunch of points here from Dallas. With this being an in divisional game, I think the Giants fight tough through four quarters and stay competitive. Ownership will be down on Dak after the past couple performances being underwhelming, so you will get a quarterback with a 30-plus ceiling at under 10 percent ownership, which makes him a great play for cash and tournaments.

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings



$6,500 DRAFTKINGS

$7,500 FANDUEL

Not many people respect Cousins, and even fewer people have the courage to play him in DFS. Kirk had back-to-back-to-back 25-plus-point DraftKings games before his tough matchup versus Cleveland last week. With that matchup in our rearview mirror, we are blessed with a nice opportunity versus Detroit, in which the over is set to 49 points. The Lions have allowed 28.3 points per game, and it should lead to a 30-plus-point performance from the Vikings offense. Unlike some other quarterbacks, the decision on who to pair Cousins with is easy … stack Justin Jefferson in both tournaments and cash games in Week 5.

Running Backs

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants



$7,300 DRAFTKINGS

$7,800 FANDUEL

Barkley is the Giants offense. Everything is funneling through him, and if the Giants want to have any shot to win, they need to continue to increase his workload through more touches and targets. He went from 16 combined touches and targets to 23 down to 19, respectively, these past three weeks. If you give Saquon that form of volume or more, the production will surely follow. Back-to-back performances of 20-plus fantasy points has me believing the man is back. With the game script in Barkley’s favor, the Giants should be playing from behind, which should lend to more targets. I prefer Barkley in games where the Giants will be trailing, because I think he’s most dangerous and effective from a fantasy perspective when he’s catching passes. Barkley has the skill set to take anything to the house, and I like him as a core play for Week 5.

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

$6,000 DRAFTKINGS

$7,400 FANDUEL

If you get beat by the New York Jets, you have a problem. If you allow the Jets to score 27, you will be targeted by every opposing offense from a DFS perspective moving forward. This Titans defense is getting gashed by their opponents, and Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars are set up for some fantasy goodness, and maybe even their first victory. Robinson is a three-down back for the Jaguars and their goal line back. He should see increased volume in the passing game. Robinson coming off 20-plus-point performances in consecutive weeks has me thinking a third is right around the corner. The matchup is juicy, the volume will be there, and the price tag — especially on DraftKings — is appetizing. Load up on Robinson in Week 5 and get different in other spots.

Wide receivers

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings



$7,700 DRAFTKINGS

$8,000 FANDUEL

If people want to fade Cousins, go right ahead, but they will have an even tougher time fading Jefferson. He is another player coming off 20-plus-point performances in consecutive weeks and is the alpha receiver in this offense. With touchdowns in three consecutive weeks and a Detroit defense that is getting torched, our projection model at WinDailySports.com projects Jefferson as the second-highest scoring receiver on the slate. Lock up Jefferson in both cash games and tournaments.

D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers



$7,500 DRAFTKINGS

$7,900 FANDUEL

People want to deny the production each week and continue to fade Moore. Don’t keep telling yourself that he is due for a bad game, maybe start questioning if Moore is the 2021 version of Davante Adams. I know it sounds crazy to compare the connection of Sam Darnold and Moore to Aaron Rodgers and Adams, but numbers don’t lie. The targets are increasing, along with yardage and touchdowns, and I don’t see it stopping in Week 5 versus the Philadelphia Eagles. The earlier you identify the trends, the better your returns. We have two trends aligning to make this a smash play in Week 5. No. 1 is the fact that Moore is the focal point of this offense, and No. 2 is how bad this Eagles defense continues to be vs. the pass. Lock up another 20-plus points from Moore in Week 5.

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

$5,500 DRAFTKINGS

$6,400 FANDUEL

This should be a bounce-back spot for Hockenson after consecutive down weeks. He took Wednesday off at practice and appeared on the injury report as limited Thursday, so be mindful of that as more news comes out prior to game time. If Hockenson is a full go and all reports lead to him being healthy, we can see an outburst from him versus the Vikings. Vegas has this game scoring 49 points, and with the Lions having zero elite receivers, a good portion of their game plan will be funneled through Hockenson. The Vikings are allowing 250-plus passing yards per game, and that should be enough for Hockenson to eclipse the 15-fantasy-point mark. If he can find a way into the end zone, it should lead to even a bigger week.

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

$4,400 DRAFTKINGS

$6,200 FANDUEL

I wrote up Schultz last week in my tight end article on Win Daily, and I will be doubling down this week as well. Schultz is no slouch, and his workload has increased every week since Michael Gallup went down with an injury. A 26-point performance versus Philadelphia, followed by a 17-point game versus Carolina, has me thinking we found a diamond in the rough with Schultz. It’s hard to predict if Amari Cooper or CeeDee Lamb will be the guy from week to week, but targeting Schultz instead has led to a positive outcome. I like the play more on DraftKings, but he’s a fine play on both sites in Week 5.

Good luck in Week 5, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.