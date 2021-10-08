Fantasy football injury report: Week 5

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR Courtland Sutton, RB Melvin Gordon, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Jamaal Williams, RB Dalvin Cook, RB Joe Mixon, WR DeVante Parker, WR Amari Cooper, RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB Christian McCaffrey, RB Chase Edmonds

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) has been ruled out. WR Russell Gage (ankle) is out again with an ankle injury.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Monday night

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) has yet to practice this week and might be in danger of sitting once again. WR Rashod Bateman (groin) could make his debut Monday.

BUFFALO BILLS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was limited in practice all week but remains doubtful.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (knee) has been ruled out with a sprained knee. RB Damien Williams (quadriceps) practiced all week and will fill in as the lead back. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) practiced fully as well and is good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) is on track to return after a full practice Friday. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) was out of practice Friday, and the team will work him out Saturday before determining his status. He’s very questionable.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (knee) remains on IR. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go. TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) are questionable for Week 5.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) were limited Friday and are questionable.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR but could return later this month. QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is questionable, but he’s expected to be cleared in time to play. WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) and RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg) were limited Friday and are questionable as well.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (hip) were all limited Friday and draw the questionable tag.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) landed on IR and will miss a couple of weeks at least. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the injury report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. RB Rex Burkhead (hip) has been ruled out. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Monday night

QB Carson Wentz (ankles) managed full practices Thursday and Friday and should be fine for Monday night. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) was limited Friday and could be a game-time decision. OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) didn’t practice Friday and could be in danger of sitting again. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle) landed on IR and will miss multiple weeks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) was placed on IR and is likely to miss the rest of the year. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder, tooth) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

WR Tyreek Hill (knee) practiced all week and is fine.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) and TE Darren Waller (knee) all practiced Friday and are off the injury report. RB Peyton Barber (toe) upgraded to limited Friday and is questionable.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (ankle), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) and S Derwin James (toe, shoulder) practiced fully Friday and don’t have injury designations. RB Justin Jackson (groin) missed all week of practice and is doubtful.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Played Thursday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and WR Will Fuller (finger) are on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) was limited all week, and the hamstring soreness will make him a game-time decision.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, but he still remains questionable.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PK Nick Folk (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7. LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) are out.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are both out again. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) practiced fully Friday and don’t have an injury designation.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) will miss several more weeks after knee surgery. WR Elijah Moore (concussion) and WR Denzel Mims (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

OT Lane Johnson (personal) has been ruled out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) practiced fully Friday and are good to go. WR James Washington (groin) has been ruled out.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) has been ruled out and will likely miss multiple weeks. TE George Kittle (calf) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful. RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) practiced Friday and is off the report. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remains on IR.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Played Thursday night

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) landed on IR and will miss three weeks. QB Russell Wilson (finger) suffered a finger injury, and there is fear that he could miss six to eight weeks.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 5. RB Giovani Bernard (knee) graduated to a full practice Friday but remains questionable. WR Chris Godwin (thumb) practiced fully Friday and will play. WR Antonio Brown (knee) was out of practice all week but carries no injury tag.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is out once again. On the bright side, WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) returns in Week 5.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) remains on IR. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) joined him this week. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) were limited Friday and deemed questionable.