Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 5

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 5.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Oct. 8, at 9:40 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Odds: Week 5



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Oct. 10 9:30 AM New York Jets Atlanta Falcons (in London) +2.5 -2.5 44.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles Carolina Panthers +3.5 -3.5 45.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Miami Dolphins Tampa Bay Buccaneers +9.5 -9.5 47.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Washington Football Team -2.5 +2.5 43.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM New England Patriots Houston Texans -8.5 +8.5 39.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Minnesota Vikings +9.5 -9.5 49.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Denver Broncos Pittsburgh Steelers -1.5 +1.5 39.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Green Bay Packers Cincinnati Bengals -2.5 +2.5 50.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans Jacksonville Jaguars -4.5 +4.5 48.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 4:05 PM Chicago Beras Las Vegas Raiders +5.5 -5.5 44.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 4:05 PM Cleveland Browns Los Angeles Chargers +2.5 -2.5 47.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 4:25 PM San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals +5.5 -5.5 47.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 4:25 PM New York Giants Dallas Cowboys +6.5 -6.5 52.5 Sunday, Oct. 10 8:20 PM Buffalo Bills Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 -2.5 56.5 Monday, Oct. 11 8:15 PM Indianapolis Colts Baltimore Ravens +6.5 -6.5 46.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

