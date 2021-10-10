Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 5

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 5 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Dalvin Cook, WR DeVante Parker, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Courtland Sutton, RB Melvin Gordon, RB Joe Mixon, RB Jamaal Williams, RB Antonio Gibson

Afternoon games: WR Amari Cooper, RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB Chase Edmonds

Sunday night:

Monday night:

New York Jets at Atlanta Falcons in London (9:30 a.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, 40 percent chance of scattered showers



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Mekhi Becton (knee) will miss several more weeks after knee surgery. WR Elijah Moore (concussion) and WR Denzel Mims (illness) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Falcons

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) has been ruled out. WR Russell Gage (ankle) is out again with an ankle injury.

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, mostly cloudy



Packers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) landed on IR and will miss a couple of weeks at least. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) was limited all week, but he’s off the injury report. Standout CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) was placed on IR, and OG/OT Elgton Jenkins (ankle) is questionable. CB Kevin King (concussion) is set to return.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) is on track to return after a full practice Friday. RB Joe Mixon (ankle) was out of practice Friday, and the team worked him out Saturday. He’s expected to play, but RBs Samaje Perine and Chris Evans could see larger roles.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (hip) were all limited Friday and draw the questionable tag.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) returned to practice in a limited fashion Friday, but he still remains questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR but could return later this month. QB Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) is questionable, but he’s expected to play. WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) and RB Melvin Gordon (lower leg) were limited Friday and are questionable as well.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) practiced fully Friday and are good to go. WR James Washington (groin) has been ruled out.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, clear



Dolphins



Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) and WR Will Fuller (finger) are on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) was limited all week, and the hamstring soreness will make him a game-time decision.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) has been ruled out for Week 5. RB Giovani Bernard (knee) graduated to a full practice Friday but remains questionable. WR Chris Godwin (thumb) practiced fully Friday and will play. WR Antonio Brown (knee) was out of practice all week but carries no injury tag.

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Saints

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7. LT Terron Armstead (elbow) and C Erik McCoy (calf) are out.

Football Team

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) remains on IR. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) joined him this week. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) were limited Friday and deemed questionable.

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, mostly cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Lane Johnson (personal) has been ruled out.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was limited in practice all week but remains doubtful.

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is out once again. On the bright side, WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) returns in Week 5.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) was placed on IR and is likely to miss the rest of the year. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder, tooth) practiced fully all week and is good to go.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, humid, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Nick Folk (knee) was limited all week and is questionable. New England will be left with C David Andrews as the lone Week 1 starter along the offensive line who is available for this contest. LT Isaiah Wynn and LG Michael Onwenu couldn’t clear the COVID-19 protocol, RG Shaq Mason (abdomen) was ruled out Friday, and RT Trent Brown (calf) was placed on IR Saturday.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. RB Rex Burkhead (hip) has been ruled out. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) was limited all week and is questionable.

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (knee) has been placed on IR. RB Damien Williams (quadriceps) practiced all week and will fill in as the lead back. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) practiced fully as well and is good to go. Rookie QB Justin Fields was named the starter for the remainder of the season.

Raiders



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) and TE Darren Waller (knee) all practiced Friday and are off the injury report. RB Peyton Barber (toe) upgraded to limited Friday and is questionable.

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (knee) remains on IR. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go. TE David Njoku (knee) and DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) are questionable for Week 5. Starting LT Jedrick Wills (ankle) will miss Week 5.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (ankle), RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) and S Derwin James (toe, shoulder) practiced fully Friday and don’t have injury designations. RB Justin Jackson (groin) missed all week of practice and is doubtful.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Giants

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are both out again. RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) practiced fully Friday and don’t have an injury designation.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) were limited Friday and are questionable.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 80 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



49ers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) has been ruled out and will likely miss multiple weeks. TE George Kittle (calf) was originally listed as doubtful before being put on Injured Reserve Saturday. RB Elijah Mitchell (shoulder) practiced Friday and is off the report. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remains on IR.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, overcast



Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyreek Hill (knee) practiced all week and is fine.

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 68 degrees, overcast



Colts

Lineup notes: QB Carson Wentz (ankles) fully practiced all week and is not on the injury report. RB Nyheim Hines (shoulder) was limited Friday but returned for a full practice Saturday and is not on the report. RT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) has been ruled out. LG Quenton Nelson (ankle) landed on IR and will miss multiple weeks.

Ravens

Lineup notes: LT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was ruled out once again. According to Ravens.com, WR Rashod Bateman (groin) and WR Miles Boykin (hamstring) were not activated from the 21-day practice window in time for Monday Night Football after being designated to return Sept. 29.