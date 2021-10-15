Fantasy football injury report: Week 6

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Ezekiel Elliott, WR Allen Robinson, RB Damien Williams, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Terry McLaurin, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Melvin Gordon, WR Mike Williams, WR Darius Slayton, WR Kadarius Toney, RB D’Andre Swift, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Jamaal Williams, RB Damien Harris, RB Kareem Hunt

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable again. TE Maxx Williams (knee) went on season-ending IR. The Cards acquired TE Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s ruled out because he played Thursday night. WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) missed some practice time but made it back Friday. They’re good to go.



ATLANTA FALCONS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) have been ruled out. QB Lamar Jackson (illness) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

BUFFALO BILLS – Monday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) will miss another week in Week 6.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (knee) went on IR with a sprained knee and will miss at least a couple more weeks. RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) is unlikely to play after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) joins the walking wounded with a questionable tag. He upgraded to a limited practice Friday. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) and QB Justin Fields (ribs, knee) practiced fully and are good to go. RB Ryan Nall (ankle) practiced fully but is questionable.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

RB Joe Mixon (ankle) was limited Friday, but head coach Zac Taylor is planning a full workload for him. He’s listed as questionable. QB Joe Burrow (throat) practiced fully all week and is off the report.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

WR Jarvis Landry (knee) has been designated to return from IR, and his 21-day window to practice has begun. He’s likely to remain on IR through this week. RB Nick Chubb (calf) has been ruled out. RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) was limited all week and is listed as questionable. It’s hard to see him sitting, though, with Chubb out. TE David Njoku (knee) was limited Friday but doesn’t have an injury tag. DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury. RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited Friday and is questionable. OT Tyron Smith (neck) was out of practice Friday and is questionable.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR but could return later this month. WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. RB Melvin Gordon (hip) was limited Friday and is questionable.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Quintez Cephus (collarbone) landed on IR with a broken collarbone and will be out a lengthy period. WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness) were all limited Friday and draw the questionable tag.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) remains on IR for another week. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) and TE Robert Tonyan (knee) were limited all week, but they’re off the injury report.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) will miss at least a month after thumb surgery. RB Rex Burkhead (hip, knee) and WR Danny Amendola (thigh) were limited Friday and are questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) and PK Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) will be out for Week 6. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle) remains on IR and will miss multiple weeks.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) is expected to miss the rest of the season on IR.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) went on IR with a sprained MCL and will miss at least a month. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (illness) was limited Friday but has no injury tag. WR Henry Ruggs (knee) and TE Darren Waller (knee) RB Peyton Barber (toe) practiced Friday and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Mike Williams (knee) missed practice all week and is questionable. RB Justin Jackson (groin) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) will join him on the sidelines. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) is expected to return from IR and draw the start in Week 6. WR Preston Williams (groin) were limited Friday and are questionable.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) and RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) had full practices Friday. WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) and WR Adam Thielen (foot) were limited. None of them are on the injury report.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PK Nick Folk (knee) and RB Damien Harris (ribs) were limited all week and are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – bye week

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and can return in Week 7.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) have been ruled out. WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was limited Friday but has no injury tag. WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable. QB Daniel Jones (concussion) practiced fully and is good to go.

NEW YORK JETS – bye week

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR recovering from knee surgery.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES – Played Thursday night

OT Lane Johnson (personal) and TE Dallas Goedert (COVID-19) missed the Thursday game.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery. WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) and WR James Washington (groin) managed full practices Friday and will play.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – bye week

TE George Kittle (calf) was placed on IR and will miss multiple weeks. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remains on IR. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) is eligible to return after the bye week.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Rashaad Penny (calf) remains on IR. QB Russell Wilson (finger) and RB Chris Carson (neck) will also miss the Week 6 slate.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Played Thursday night

TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) was out again Thursday night. QB Tom Brady (thumb) played well despite a sprained right thumb.

TENNESSEE TITANS – Monday night

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) practiced Thursday and Friday and appears to be on track to return. WR A.J. Brown (hamstring), OT Taylor Lewan (toe), WR Chester Rogers (groin) all practiced Friday. RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) was out of practice Friday and might be iffy for Monday night.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are out. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was out of practice Friday and is questionable. He’s likely to be a game-time decision.