Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 6

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 6 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR Allen Robinson, RB Damien Williams, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Mike Williams, WR Darius Slayton, WR Kadarius Toney, TE T.J. Hockenson, RB Jamaal Williams

Afternoon games: RB Ezekiel Elliott, RB Melvin Gordon, RB Damien Harris, RB Kareem Hunt

Sunday night:

Monday night:

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) will join him on the sidelines. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) was activated from IR and is expected to draw the start in Week 6. WR Preston Williams (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) is expected to miss the rest of the season on IR.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, clear



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) remains on IR for another week. RB Aaron Jones (ankle) and TE Robert Tonyan (knee) were limited all week, but they’re off the injury report.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (knee) went on IR with a sprained knee and will miss at least a couple more weeks. RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) is unlikely to play after he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. RB Khalil Herbert is expected to start. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) joins the walking wounded with a questionable tag. He upgraded to a limited practice Friday. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) and QB Justin Fields (ribs, knee) practiced fully and are good to go. RB Ryan Nall (ankle) practiced fully but is questionable.

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bengals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Joe Mixon (ankle) was limited Friday, but head coach Zac Taylor is planning a full workload for him. He’s listed as questionable. QB Joe Burrow (throat) practiced fully all week and is off the report.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Quintez Cephus (collarbone) landed on IR with a broken collarbone and will be out a lengthy period. WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) and RB Jamaal Williams (hip, illness) were all limited Friday and draw the questionable tag.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) remains on IR for the foreseeable future. OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) will miss at least a month after thumb surgery. RB Rex Burkhead (hip, knee) and WR Danny Amendola (thigh) were limited Friday and are questionable.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) and PK Rodrigo Blankenship (hip) will be out for Week 6. PK Michael Badgley will replace him. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle) remains on IR and will miss multiple weeks.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy



Rams



Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) have been ruled out. WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) was limited Friday but has no injury tag. WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable. QB Daniel Jones (concussion) practiced fully and is good to go.

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear



Chiefs

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) went on IR with a sprained MCL and will miss at least a month. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable.

Football Team



Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are out. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) was out of practice Friday and is questionable. He’s likely to be a game-time decision. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden was activated from the practice squad in response to all of the injuries at the position.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) and RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) had full practices Friday. WR Justin Jefferson (ankle) and WR Adam Thielen (foot) were limited. None of them are on the injury report.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) was placed on the Reserve/Injured list Saturday and will miss at least three more weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mike Williams (knee) missed practice all week and is questionable. RB Justin Jackson (groin) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) have been ruled out. QB Lamar Jackson (illness) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is off the report. WR Rashod Bateman (groin) was activated from IR and will make his debut, while RB Le’Veon Bell returns to the active roster from the practice squad.

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable again. TE Maxx Williams (knee) went on season-ending IR. The Cards acquired TE Zach Ertz from the Philadelphia Eagles, and he’s ruled out because he played Thursday night. WR DeAndre Hopkins (illness) and QB Kyler Murray (shoulder) missed some practice time but made it back Friday. They’re good to go. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will not be available due to COVID-19 restrictions. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers will split the duties.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jarvis Landry (knee) has been designated to return from IR, and his 21-day window to practice has begun. He will remain on IR through this week, however. RB Nick Chubb (calf) has been ruled out. RB Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) was limited all week and is listed as questionable. It’s hard to see him sitting, though, with Chubb out. TE David Njoku (knee) was limited Friday but doesn’t have an injury tag. DE Myles Garrett (knee, ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 74 degrees, clear



Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (illness) was limited Friday but has no injury tag. WR Henry Ruggs (knee) and TE Darren Waller (knee) RB Peyton Barber (toe) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was designated to return from IR but remains out this week. WR Courtland Sutton (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go. RB Melvin Gordon (hip) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury. RB Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) was limited Friday and is questionable. OT Tyron Smith (neck) was out of practice Friday and is questionable.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Nick Folk (knee) and RB Damien Harris (ribs) were limited all week and are questionable.

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Rashaad Penny (calf) remains on IR. QB Russell Wilson (finger) and RB Chris Carson (neck) will also miss the Week 6 slate.

Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is expected to miss the rest of the season following shoulder surgery. WR Chase Claypool (hamstring), QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) and WR James Washington (groin) managed full practices Friday and will play.

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, clear



Bills

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Titans

Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) didn’t receive an injury designation and will return for Week 6. WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) and OT Taylor Lewan (toe) also escaped injury tags, while WR Chester Rogers (groin) is questionable. RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) is questionable for Monday night but looks closer to doubtful after sitting Friday and Saturday.