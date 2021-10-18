Sunday Snippets - Week 6

Taking a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

MIA 20, JAC 23

It happened! Granted, still winless in the USA, but the Jaguars kicked two 50-yard field goals in the final 3:40 of the game to squeak out a win over the Dolphins. Trevor Lawrence threw for 319 yards and one touchdown to Marvin Jones (7-100, TD). Laviska Shenault (6-54) and Jamal Agnew (5-78) were next best, and Agnew has been in the last few box scores. James Robinson ran for 73 yards and a score while adding three receptions for 28 yards. The 1-5 Jaguars take their win streak onto their bye week that will be a little sweeter thanks to London.

The Fins only scored 20 points in a losing effort to the Jags, but at least the passing stats with Tua Tagovailoa back were up sharply and for the right players. Mike Gesicki (8-115) and Jaylen Waddle (10-70, 2 TD) both turned in high fantasy points, while Tagovailoa threw for 329 yards and two scores. The Dolphins split backfield saw all three running backs with around 22 yards each. The 1-5 Dolphins travel home to face the Falcons while hoping no one notices that they were the “it” team that lost to the Jaguars.

LAC 6, BAL 34

The Chargers never really showed up. Just a completely flat performance that started poorly and never improved. Justin Herbert threw for only 195 yards and one score to Jared Cook (4-25). Keenan Allen (5-50) and Mike Williams (2-27) both flopped. Austin Ekeler only ran for seven yards on six carries and caught four passes for 48. Chalk this one up to a trash game and hope they don’t get caught taking any others off this season. The 4-2 Chargers head onto their bye while wondering what just happened.

Lamar Jackson only passed for 167 yards and one score with two interceptions. He ran for 51 yards on eight rushes while the “Old Man Crew” backfield all shared in the scoring. DeVonta Freeman (9-53, TD), Latavius Murray (9-44, TD), and even Le’Veon Bell (8-18, TD) all saw playing time while youngster Ty’ Son Williams was inactive again. Marquise Brown was held to only 35 yards on four catches, while Mark Andrews (5-68, TD) was the only notable receiver. The 5-1 Ravens host the Bengals for Week 7.

MIN 34, CAR 28 OT

This game was only 12-17 near the end of the third quarter. The Panthers struggled to throw on the Vikings, and Sam Darnold ended with only 207 yards and one score to Robbie Anderson (3-11, TD) even though it went into overtime. DJ Moore (5-73) came to life late in the game, but no other receivers gained more than 41 yards. Chuba Hubbard (16-61, TD) ran well but only caught one four-yard pass. The 3-3 Panthers were 3-0 and have now lost three in a row and head to New York to play the Giants.

Dalvin Cook was back to form with 140 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries though he only caught two passes for three yards. Kirk Cousins passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns including the 27-yarder to KJ Osborn (6-78, TD) for the game-winner in overtime. Adam Thielen (11-126, TD) and Justin Jefferson (8-80) were the lead receivers. This is a big win for the 3-3 Vikings who can feel better about the season while on bye this week.

GB 24, CHI 14

This was a close game and the Bears drew to within 14-17 in the middle of the fourth quarter. The Packers had success running the ball between AFJ Dillon (11-59) and Aaron Jones (13-76) who also caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers only passed for 195 yards and two scores but also ran in the final touchdown with four minutes to play while announcing to the Chicago crowd something to the effect of “I still own you.” Davante Adams. as usual, was the only notable receiver with four catches for 89 yards. The 5-1 Packers host Washington this week.

The Bears were without David Montgomery or Damien Williams, but Kahlil Herbert (19-97, TD) had a career-best day. Justin Fields faced an injury-ravished Packers secondary but only managed 174 passing yards and one score to Darnell Mooney (5-45, TD) and Allen Robinson settled for 53 yards on four catches. Fields did better as a runner, gaining 43 yards on six rushes. The 3-3 Bears head to Tampa Bay for Week 7.

CIN 34, DET 11

The game wasn’t even this close since the Bengals led 27-0 midway through the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow threw for 271 yards and three scores between Joe Mixon (5-59, TD), Chris Evans (3-49, TD), and C.J. Uzomah (3-15). Ja’Marr Chase (4-97) led the receivers but failed to score. Mixon gained 94 yards on 18 carries and was pulled late in the blowout win. The 4-2 Bengals turned this into a laugher and head to Baltimore this week.

The score made this look like the Lions might have been in this but nothing could be further from the truth. Jared Goff ended with 202 yards and one interception but only totaled 38 passing yards at halftime. T.J. Hockenson (8-74) was the only receiver with more than 40 yards. D’Andre Swift (13-24, TD) salvaged his fantasy value with the score and five catches for 43 yards. This was an ugly effort by the 0-6 Lions who are now the only winless team in the NFL and travel to play at the Rams this week.

HOU 3, IND 31

Yet another game where one team just never showed up. Mark Ingram gained 73 yards on 18 carries in a game where the Texans should have just thrown every play. Davis Mills threw for 243 yards and two interceptions, and yet Brandin Cooks (9-89) still offered fantasy value unlike any other receiver. Whenever Tyrod Taylor returns, it may improve, but for now the Texans are, yet again, the team everyone wants on their schedule. They bring their 1-5 record to Arizona next week.

It all worked. For some reason, the Colts had only rushed Jonathan Taylor twice for six yards in the first half but then gave him work in the second half to end with 145 yards and two scores on 14 carries plus a 13-yard catch. Carson Wentz threw for 223 yards and two scores between Parris Campbell (1-51, TD) and Mo Alie-Cox (1-28, TD), but Michael Pittman was limited to only two catches for 35 yards. T.Y. Hilton debuted for the season and led the receivers with four catches for 80 yards, including a 52-yard reception. The 2-4 Colts head to San Francisco for Week 7.

LA 38, NYG 11

No surprises here in a game that the Rams led 38-3 until late in the fourth quarter. It all worked against the Giants. Darrell Henderson ran for 78 yards and a touchdown, plus caught two passes for 29 yards and a second score. Matt Stafford threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns relying mostly on Cooper Kupp (9-130, 2 TD) and Robert Woods (2-31, TD). The 5-1 Rams dominated throughout and host the Lions this week.

Daniel Jones threw 51 passes but only completed 29 for 242 yards and three interceptions. Sterling Shepard returned and led the team with ten catches for 76 yards while Kadarius Toney regressed to just three receptions for 36 yards. Devonte Booker gained 41 yards on 12 rushes but Elijah Penny came on for the 4-yard score at the end of the game. Shepard was back to form but the rest of the offense struggled badly. The 1-5 Giants host the Panthers for Week 7.

KC 31 , WAS 13

The game was only 10-13 at the half, which amazed since these were the two of the worst teams in points allowed. The Football Team never improved, but the Chiefs pulled away in the second half. Darrel Williams was a great substitute for Clyde Edwards-Helaire when he ran for 62 yards and two scores on 21 carries and added three catches for 27 yards. Patrick Mahomes ended with 397 passing yards and two scores between Tyreek Hill (9-76, TD) and DeMarcus Robinson (3-46, TD). Travis Kelce led the receivers with 99 yards on eight receptions. The 3-3 Chiefs play at the Titans for Week 7.

Despite playing at home against a terrible defense, Tyler Heinicke only threw for 182 yards and one score to Ricky Seals-Jones (4-59, TD) and Terry McLaurin was held to only four catches for 28 yards. Antonio Gibson (10-44) is bothered by his shin and gave way to J.D. McKissic (8-45) who also led the receivers (8-65). The 2-4 Football Team is battling through injuries and get to play in Green Bay this week.

ARI 37, CLE 14

The Cardinals assert their dominance with a big win over the banged-up Browns. James Conner (16-71) and Chase Edmonds (4-46) didn’t score, but Kyler Murray passed for 229 yards and four touchdowns. They went to A.J. Green (5-79, TD), Christian Kirk (5-75, TD), and DeAndre Hopkins (3-55, 2 TD). The 6-0 Cardinals remain unbeaten host the Texans for Week 7.

The Browns were already without Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb, and later in the game lost Odell Beckham (5-79). Baker Mayfield passed for 234 yards and two scores to the only receiver of any note – Donovan Peoples-Jones (4-101, 2 TD) provided all the scoring and most of the offense on just four catches. The second touchdown was a 57-yard Hail Mary to end the first half. Kareem Hunt handled nearly all the backfield touches with 66 yards on 14 carries and three catches for 12 yards. The loss drops the Browns to 3-3 and they host the Broncos this week.

LV 34, DEN 24

What distraction? The Raiders may have weathered a media storm last week, but the players didn’t show any signs of a negative effect. Josh Jacobs (16-53, TD) and Kenyan Drake (4-34, TD) were effective running the ball and Drake added two catches for 39 yards and a second touchdown. Derek Carr passed for 341 yards and two scores with Henry Ruggs (3-97, TD), Bryan Edwards (2-67), and Darren Waller (5-59) as the top receivers. The 3-3 Raiders set off on their Gruden-less season by hosting the Eagles this week.

This game was never really close. The Broncos trailed 31-10 heading into the fourth quarter and the final score was with just one minute left to play. Teddy Bridgewater ended with 334 passing yards and three touchdowns between Noah Fant (9-97, TD), Courtland Sutton (8-94, TD), and Tim Patrick (3-42, TD). Javonte Williams (11-53) and Melvin Gordon (10-50) split up the rushing and both caught three short passes. The Raiders handed the 3-3 Broncos their third straight loss and they head to Cleveland for Week 7.

SEA 20, PIT 23 OT

The scoring wasn’t much but the game was a closely-fought match throughout, and the Seahawks brought the game into overtime despite playing without Russell Wilson. Geno Smith passed for 209 yards and one score, with DK Metcalf (6-58) and Tyler Lockett (2-35) turning in lower production than usual. Will Dissly (2-8, TD) caught the only passing score. Alex Collins was very effective versus a stout Steelers’ run defense. He gained 101 yards and a touchdown on 20 rushes and picked up chunks of yardage later in the game. Collins took all but six of the backfield carries, but DeeJay Dallas (5-33) saw work as the third-down back. In overtime, it all came down to Smith losing a fumble at the SEA 15-yard line that allowed the Steelers to kick the game winner. The 2-4 Seahawks host the Saints this week.

Ben Roethlisberger passed for 229 yards and one touchdown to Najee Harris (6-46, TD) while Diontae Johnson led the team with nine catches for 71 yards. Chase Claypool was held to only two catches for 17 yards. Harris ran for 81 yards on 24 carries and also was picking up yardage better later in the game. The Steeler defense made a big difference with five sacks and recovering the critical fumble by Geno Smith. The 3-3 Steelers won their last two games and head onto their bye.

The Game-o-the-Week

DAL 35, NE 29 OT

The Cowboys had much more trouble winning this game than expected. Entering the fourth quarter, Dallas led 17-14 when the scoring broke out. With six minutes left to play, Rhamondre Stevenson bulled in a touchdown for the Pats to take the lead 21-20. The Cowboys drove the field but missed a 51-yard field goal with 2:47 left to play. But two plays later, the Cowboys returned an interception for a touchdown but failed on the two-point conversion to lead 26-21. On the Patriots’ first play, they threw a 75-yard touchdown to Kendrick Bourne and made their two-point play for a 26-29 lead with 2:21 left to play.

The Cowboys worked their way down the field and sent it into overtime with a 49-yard field goal. The Patriots won the coin toss but had to punt from their own 46-yard line. The Cowboys then marched the field and finished with a 35-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys lost a fumble on fourth-down when Dak Prescott lunged at the goal line. He was also intercepted in the Patriots’ end zone. The Patriots never went away and nearly took the game.

Ezekiel Elliott ran for 69 yards on 17 rushes and caught seven passes for 50 yards. Dak Prescott ended with 445 passing yards and three touchdowns, and the top receivers were CeeDee Lamb (9-149, 2 TD), Dalton Schultz (5-79), and Amari Cooper (5-55). The 5-1 Cowboys had a huge statistical game but the Pats twice caused turnovers instead of allowing points. The Cowboys head onto their bye.

Damien Harris ran for 101 yards and one score while Rhamondre Stevenson saw his best game yet with five ruses for 23 yards and a touchdown, plus he caught three passes for 39 yards. Kendrick Bourne (1-75, TD) only caught one pass but made it count. Jakobi Meyers (5-44) scored once but it was called back on a penalty. Mac Jones threw for 229 yards and two scores. The Pats lacked the high production of the Cowboys but played opportunistic defense and remained in the game. The 2-4 Patriots host the Jets in Week 7.