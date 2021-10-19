Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 7

The train keeps rolling into Week 7, and bye weeks are frequent roadblocks. You’ll have to keep an eye on waivers each week to see if other owners are dropping key pieces due to the roster crunch. Otherwise, we present you with some other options.

Defensive Linemen

DE Randy Gregory, Dallas Cowboys

It may have taken six years, but are we finally witnessing the breakout season for Gregory? He has recorded two sacks in two of the last three games. The Cowboys are on a bye this week, which means you’ll need to stash him for a week, but if you need the depth, the time appears to be now for the 28-year-old.

DE Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans

The second-year, third-round pick has played in three games this season and made a statement in all three. He has 13 total tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble. That’s DL1 production. Can it continue? It’s worth the waiver claim to find out.

Linebackers

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit Lions

The team has raved about Reeves-Maybin and his playmaking ability, and he has started to see more playing time as a result. He has 12 total tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the last two games combined. The team has been decimated by injuries, and there’s no reason to believe the impending free-agent won’t receive a long look.

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots

Thirteen total tackles in a game he left early due to a rib injury … That’s what Bentley broke out with in Week 6. Now the injury will need to be monitored, and there’s the threat that newly reacquired Jamie Collins also takes time away from him, but he’s another back-end stash option who also happens to play the lowly New York Jets this week.

Defensive Backs

SS Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos



Jackson has been one of the top performers at DB the last three weeks with 24 total tackles and a sack. Injuries have thrust him into a leadership role. He’ll have a banged-up Cleveland Browns team in his sights this week to continue his top-10 play in some scoring systems.

FS Sean Chandler, Carolina Panthers

Chandler took over for starting FS Juston Burris, who has been out for three weeks with a groin injury. In that time, Chandler had two good games: nine total tackles three weeks ago and 10 tackles with a forced fumble last week. Burris is eligible to return in Week 7, but there has been no word on his status yet. Chandler should be a good short-term option in the meantime.