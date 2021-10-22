DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 7

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com , breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 7 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com

Our projection model, lineup optimizer, and data tools have been revamped and back tested to start the season off right. So what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point-per-dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing.

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



$8,400 DRAFTKINGS

$8,800 FANDUEL

We have Mahomes in a game with a total of 57.5. Let’s not get cute here … create exposure to Mahomes in cash and tournaments. The Tennessee Titans are bad defensively, and I still don’t know how they defeated the Buffalo Bills. Outside of Henry trying to slow down the clock slightly, this is “all systems go” for Mahomes. The Chiefs are projected to score 31 points as per Vegas, and without much of a running game, this could line up to be a four- to five-touchdown game. The Titans rank 31st against opposing quarterbacks and are currently allowing 276 yards passing and 384 total yards per game. This should be a ceiling game for Mahomes, so we could see a 35-plus-point performance out of him in Week 7.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens



$7,400 DRAFTKINGS

$8,400 FANDUEL

Just when everyone was doubting Lamar as a quarterback and stating that he has taken a step backwards, he has done nothing but play at an elite level to start this season. The running upside has remained and passing yardage has creeped up this season. With the addition of Raahod Bateman, he now has an additional wide receiver to look to, and it looks like Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews have remained as solid targets each week. Cincinnati is middle of the pack in regards to their defense, but Jackson is a different breed when it comes to defending him. I like him and the discount he provides over Mahomes on DraftKings but prefer Mahomes on FanDuel. If you want to pay down at the position I will also have a couple shares of Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, and Derek Carr.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

$9,200 DRAFTKINGS

$11,000 FANDUEL

Do not stand on the tracks when the Henry train is coming through. Henry is averaging 130 yards per game and is coming off back-to-back 34-plus-point games. I know it might sound crazy, but the matchup versus the Chiefs might produce his best game yet. The Chiefs are allowing 133 rushing yards per game and are ranked 19th against opposing running backs. This combination should bear fruit, the only question is the price tag, especially on FanDuel. The risk to fade him is great, and you will need ownership in cash games and tournaments. If you choose to fade Henry, look to Darrell Henderson, D’Andre Swift, and Leonard Fournette,

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

$6,600 DRAFTKINGS

$8,000 FANDUEL

Game script will be heavily in Henderson’s favor and the Rams’ run game. The Rams are favored by 15 currently, and the Lions won’t be able to keep pace. We will see a heavy dose of Henderson against a Lions defense that currently ranks 32nd against running backs. The Lions are allowing 132 rushing yards per game, which should provide a nice boost to Henderson’s production. Henderson has yet to eclipse 100 yards this season, but my prediction is that Sunday will be his first. He has scored four touchdowns in the five games in which he played, so the red zone opportunities have been consistent. Henderson is one of your safer price-per-dollar plays at the running back position, so lock him in for Week 7.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

$8,900 DRAFTKINGS

$9,000 FANDUEL

Adams has been sort of boom or bust, but this should be a week he pays off. Washington is league worst at defending the pass and ranks 31st against wide receivers. We called for touchdown regression out of Adams prior to the season at Win Daily, but this looks like a “get right” spot for him. The Packers are projected to score 28 points this week, and the best way to attack Washington is through the air. Adams, Tyreek Hill, and Cooper Kupp are all in great spots, but I give the slight lean to Adams in this matchup. I will have shares of all three of them and will also have some shares of Calvin Ridley and the Titans’ passing attack.

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

$4,300 DRAFTKINGS

$5,400 FANDUEL

We need to find some value on this slate with all the high-priced players in great matchups. Hardman, at this point of the season, has a floor around 10 DraftKings points, and I am fine with that floor at his current price tag. Now, add in the matchup and shootout potential we have versus the Titans, and he becomes a solid play for both cash games and tournaments. For the same reasons I like Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and this game stack, in general, I like Hardman. He is the cheapest exposure to this game, and you will need shares of it in every lineup. Some other value plays I like at the wide receiver position are as follows: Jakobi Meyers, DeVonta Smith, Rashod Batemen, Marquise Brown, and Hunter Renfrow all line up to be solid value plays in Week 7.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

$7,600 DRAFTKINGS

$8,200 FANDUEL

Please read the above statements on why we like the Chiefs offense so much in this game. This is a week to pay up for tight ends as the low end is sketchy. With three expensive tight ends being in great spots, I don’t want to take too many risks on cheap options. If you do want value, the best plays are Dallas Goedert and Ricky Seals-Jones, presuming RSJ can play through a shoulder injury. But I can see Kelce, Darren Waller, and Andrews all put up 20-plus points in Week 7, so let’s start with the best one in Kelce. The over in this game has risen up to 57.5, and I would take the over if I was forced to bet this game. The Titans are allowing 276 passing yards and 384 total yards per game. Kelce hasn’t performed to his elite level the past three weeks, putting up 6, 17, and 17 points, which I hope drives down his ownership. It’s still early, but he is currently sitting at only 14 percent ownership on our lineup optimizer on WinDailySports.com . I will be locking in shares of each of the three tight ends mentioned above, and I will be over the field in Week 7 on Kelce.

Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

$6,700 DRAFTKINGS

$6,800 FANDUEL

The Eagles secondary has my mouth watering, and I’m sure Waller is looking to feast. Waller has been rather quiet since Week 1 when he scored 29.5 DraftKings points. People have lost interest in Waller, and we may see sub-10 percent ownership on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Waller is in an ideal spot against the Eagles, who currently rank 22nd versus the tight end position. The Eagles defense has shown some improvement, but they have been exposed by the Bucs, Chiefs, and the Dallas Cowboys recently. Waller and the Raiders have been playing inspired ball since the departure of Jon Gruden. Waller is currently No. 2 in our projections, and I will take the discount on Kelce in spots. For every two shares of Kelce, I will have one share of Waller in Week 7.

Good luck in Week 7, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.