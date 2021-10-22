Fantasy football injury report: Week 7

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR DeVante Parker, RB Damien Williams, WR Allen Robinson, TE T.J. Hockenson, TE O.J. Howard, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Julio Jones, RB Antonio Gibson, RB Alex Collins

ARIZONA CARDINALS

TE Maxx Williams (knee) went on season-ending IR. RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) had a full practice Friday and is good to go.



ATLANTA FALCONS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season. WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) have been ruled out.

BUFFALO BILLS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is on IR until at least Week 9.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (knee) remains on IR. RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and his status is murky for Week 7. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable again. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) and RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

QB Joe Burrow (throat) a practiced fully all week and is off the report.



CLEVELAND BROWNS – Played Thursday night

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) went on IR and is expected to miss four to six weeks. RB Nick Chubb (calf) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) missed Week 7 and are probably considered week to week. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) made his return from IR in Week 7 but hobbled off with a left knee injury this time.

DALLAS COWBOYS – bye week

WR Michael Gallup (calf) remains on IR with a calf injury.

DENVER BRONCOS– Played Thursday night

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR but could return later this month.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Quintez Cephus (collarbone) and WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remain on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) and TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) are questionable after they were limited Friday. Both have played through this scenario as recently as last week.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) remains on IR.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) are on IR. WR Chris Conley (neck) is questionable after he was limited all week. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) practiced fully all week and is good to go.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Parris Campbell (foot) was placed on IR and could miss the rest of the season. OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) is out again. WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is questionable and didn’t practice all week.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS – bye week

WR D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) is expected to miss the rest of the season on IR.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable. TE Travis Kelce (neck) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

QB Derek Carr (finger), WR Bryan Edwards (hamstring) and WR Henry Ruggs (knee) practiced Friday and are good to go. TE Darren Waller (knee, ankle) was limited Friday, but is off the report.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

RB Sony Michel (shoulder) is questionable after he was limited all week.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) and WR Preston Williams (groin) are listed as questionable. Both were limited all week.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PK Nick Folk (knee) and RB Brandon Bolden (thigh) were limited all week and are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Monday night

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and is eligible to return this week. He’s expected to remain out for at least another week, though. WR Tre’Quan Smith was designated to return from IR and could be activated.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) have been ruled out. WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring) and TE Evan Engram (calf) were limited Friday and are questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

TE Dallas Goedert (illness) was limited Friday after being activated from the COVID list, but he doesn’t have an injury designation.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – bye week

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season and on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (calf) and RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) remain on IR. QB Trey Lance (knee) is out. OT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is doubtful. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) made it back for a full practice Friday and will return in Week 7.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – Monday night

RB Chris Carson (neck) and QB Russell Wilson (finger) are on IR. RB Rashaad Penny (calf) is on track to return. RB Alex Collins (groin) was out Thursday. Monitor his status throughout the weekend as he could lead the backfield even with Penny back. WR DK Metcalf (foot) practiced Thursday and should be fine.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) have been ruled out for Week 7. TE O.J. Howard (ankle) got a full practice Friday but is still questionable. QB Tom Brady (thumb), RB Giovani Bernard (knee, chest) are good to go after practicing fully all week.

TENNESSEE TITANS

OT Taylor Lewan (concussion) and WR Chester Rogers (groin) have been ruled out. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable. WR A.J. Brown (illness) practiced Friday and is ready to play once again after a bout of food poisoning late last week.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin), OG Brandon Scherff (knee) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are out. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) practiced fully, and he’s fine. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadriceps) was limited Thursday and Friday but doesn’t carry an injury tag.