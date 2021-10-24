Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 7

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 7 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR DeVante Parker, WR Sterling Shepard, WR Darius Slayton, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Julio Jones, RB Antonio Gibson

Afternoon games: WR Allen Robinson, TE O.J. Howard

Sunday night:

Monday night: RB Alex Collins, WR Tre’Quan Smith

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, partly cloudy



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin), OG Brandon Scherff (knee) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are out. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) practiced fully, and he’s fine. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadriceps) was limited Thursday and Friday but doesn’t carry an injury tag.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) remains on IR. C Josh Myers (knee) was placed on Injured Reserve.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 72 degrees, mostly cloudy



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. WR Tyreek Hill (quadriceps) upgraded to a limited practice Friday and is questionable. TE Travis Kelce (neck) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Taylor Lewan (concussion) and WR Chester Rogers (groin) have been ruled out. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) and RB Jeremy McNichols (ankle) were limited Friday and are questionable. WR A.J. Brown (illness) practiced Friday and is ready to play once again after a bout of food poisoning late last week. RB Darrynton Evans (knee) was activated from IR.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 83 degrees, humid, overcast



Falcons

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley returns after missing two games due to a personal issue, and WR Russell Gage (ankle) is poised to play after avoiding the injury report following Atlanta’s bye.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) and WR Preston Williams (groin) are listed as questionable. Both were limited all week. Three of Miami’s top four cornerbacks are questionable.

New York Jets at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Nick Folk (knee) and RB Brandon Bolden (thigh) were limited all week and are questionable.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, clear



Panthers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is on IR until at least Week 9.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) have been ruled out. WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), WR Darius Slayton (hamstring), WR John Ross (hamstring) and TE Evan Engram (calf) were limited Friday and are questionable.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bengals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Joe Burrow (throat) a practiced fully all week and is off the report.

Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season. WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) have been ruled out.

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dallas Goedert (illness) was limited Friday after being activated from the COVID list, but he doesn’t have an injury designation.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Derek Carr (finger), WR Bryan Edwards (hamstring) and WR Henry Ruggs (knee) practiced Friday and are good to go. TE Darren Waller (knee, ankle) was limited Friday, but is off the report.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Quintez Cephus (collarbone) and WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remain on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) and TE T.J. Hockenson (knee) are questionable after they were limited Friday. Both have played through this scenario as recently as last week.

Rams



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Sony Michel (shoulder) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 81 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) are on IR. WR Chris Conley (neck) is questionable after he was limited all week. WR Danny Amendola (thigh) practiced fully all week and is good to go. OLB Chandler Jones (illness) remains on the COVID-19 list and will not play.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Maxx Williams (knee) went on season-ending IR. He will be replaced in the lineup by recently acquired TE Zach Ertz. RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) had a full practice Friday and is good to go.

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 86 degrees, overcast



Bears

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (knee) remains on IR. RB Damien Williams (COVID-19) was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and he will be available for Week 7. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) was limited Friday and is questionable again. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) and RB Khalil Herbert (shoulder) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) have been ruled out for Week 7. TE O.J. Howard (ankle) got a full practice Friday but is still questionable. QB Tom Brady (thumb), RB Giovani Bernard (knee, chest) are good to go after practicing fully all week.

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 64 degrees, 88 percent chance of rain, 17 mph winds



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Parris Campbell (foot) was placed on IR and could miss the rest of the season. OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) is out again. WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) is was downgraded Saturday from questionable to out after failing to practice all week. OG Quenton Nelson (ankle) was activated from IR.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (calf) remains on IR. QB Trey Lance (knee) is out. OT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is doubtful. QB Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) made it back for a full practice Friday and will return in Week 7. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) was activated from IR and will be available.

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, 51 percent chance of light ran



Saints

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and is eligible to return this week. He’s expected to remain out for at least another week, though. WR Tre’Quan Smith was designated to return from IR and could be activated. QB Taysom Hill (concussion) has been ruled out.

Seahawks

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) and QB Russell Wilson (finger) are on IR. RB Rashaad Penny (calf) is on track to return. RB Alex Collins (groin) was out Thursday. Monitor his status throughout the weekend as he could lead the backfield even with Penny back. WR DK Metcalf (foot) practiced Thursday and should be fine.