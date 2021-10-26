Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 8

As we enter Week 8, it’s time to start thinking about roster depth and where you can fortify as we enter a pivotal part of the schedule before the fantasy football playoffs. There were a lot of Week 7 byes, and if you see one of the studs dropped as a result, act quickly.

Defensive Linemen

DE Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati Bengals

Hubbard had a couple of clunkers in Weeks 5 and 6 that dropped his ownership in IDP leagues. He cranked it back up last week with five tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass defense. The better news? He faces the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns the next two weeks, and both have injuries at quarterback.

DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts

The run-stuffing veteran has filled the stat sheet the last two weeks with 10 tackles and two sacks. He’ll have plenty of tackle opportunities against the run-heavy Tennessee Titans this week. A three-week string of mediocrity could have sent him to your wire, but he’s likely owned in highly competitive formats. He plays the New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars after Week 8, so Buckner has staying power.

Linebackers

LB Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs

The 21-year-old rookie has really made a name for himself the last couple of weeks with nine and 15 tackles, respectively. He’s for sure going to be one of the most sought-after linebackers on waivers this week, so get your claim in on him.

LB Kyzir White, Los Angeles Chargers

Fresh off a bye week, White hopes to add to the breakout performance he posted in Week 6. He had eight tackles, two interceptions and two pass defenses. He’ll have a decent opponent in the New England Patriots and then a Philadelphia Eagles team that barely shows interest in rushing the ball, so his staying power is limited.

Defensive Backs

SS Lonnie Johnson, Houston Texans



After nine tackles and an interception last week, Johnson should be flying off the waiver wire shelves this week. He has interceptions in three out of the last four games. That’s obviously not likely to continue, but it’s a good sign that he’s always around the ball and making plays. He’ll have to be against the pass-heavy Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

SS Kyle Dugger, New England Patriots

After three banner weeks in a row, Dugger is owned in less than one-fifth of leagues polled. That’s far too low for someone that has 27 tackles and two picks over the last three weeks. His bye isn’t until Week 14, and there are some soft spots in the schedule upcoming.