DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 8

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills



$8,100 DRAFTKINGS

$8,800 FANDUEL

Allen has officially taken over the top spot after a couple of clunkers by Patrick Mahomes (granted he is not on the main Sunday slate). Allen is coming off of back to back 32-plus-point games and is set up nicely for a three-peat. The Miami Dolphins are currently allowing 297 passing yards per game and rank 19th against opposing quarterbacks. This is a dream matchup for Allen, and one he should not disappoint. Vegas has the Bills scoring a slate-high 31.5 points, which should bode well for Allen. The only possible worry here is if the Dolphins can’t keep pace and the Bills turn to the run game early in the second half. Let’s lock in Allen in both cash games and tournaments as he is projected as the highest-scoring quarterback in our model at Win Daily.

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles



$7,200 DRAFTKINGS

$8,400 FANDUEL

Hurts will be popular this weekend for good reason. He is consistently an average, at best, real-life quarterback, but he consistently ends up being a great fantasy value. The man is averaging 26 DraftKings points per game and has yet to put up less than 20. He has been consistent, even through some tougher matchups, and this week he gets a cupcake against the Detroit Lions. I will be game-stacking this one and rostering Hurts and TE Dallas Goedert combinations and running it back with Jared Goff, D’Andre Swift, and T.J. Hockenson. I think this game goes over the 48 point total Vegas has set, and I will be placing a couple dollars on the over while stacking my lineups with Eagles and Lions. With no real consistent running game from both offenses, we should see a back-and-forth, fast-paced game. At his price tag, Hurts is safe for both cash games and tournaments in NFL Week 8.

Running Backs

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

$8,700 DRAFTKINGS

$8,400 FANDUEL

Kamara is basically the entire offense of the Saints. In every single game but one, he has had the ball in his hands over 20-plus times. In the last game versus Seattle, Kamara ran the ball 20 times and caught 10 passes. The floor is so high with his pass-catching ability that we can slide Kamara in over Derrick Henry in cash lineup builds. The Buccaneers rank 3rd against opposing running backs, and with the Saints most likely playing from behind, we could see another 10-catch performance from Kamara. Vegas expects the Saints to stay in this game with the Bucs only favored by five and a game total of 50. So if the game script plays out right, Kamara should be catching a ton of balls playing catchup in a high-scoring affair in New Orleans, which is what we want to see.

D’Andre Swift, Detroit Lions

$7,100 DRAFTKINGS

$7900 FANDUEL

Another running back who is game script-proof is Swift. Whether the Lions are up or down, Swift stays on the field and is productive. Swift is dealing with some groin issues, which has me slightly concerned, but he has been productive each week without missing any time. Please confirm prior to locking him Sunday, and make sure his injury doesn’t take a turn for the worse. Swift is averaging 19.6 DraftKings points per game — with a lot of his points resulting from the six receptions he averages per game. The Eagles rank 30th against opposing running backs in PPR and are allowing close to a league worse 110 rushing yards per game to RBs. Swift will most likely be in my cash and single entry lineups builds in Week 8.

Wide receivers

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

$9,000 DRAFTKINGS

$9,200 FANDUEL

Kupp does it all no matter the matchup and the score. He is averaging a whopping 28.9 points per game and has 56 receptions, 809 yards, and nine touchdowns through seven games. Some people faded Kupp last week fearing a blowout versus the Lions, and I’m sure people will do the same thing again this week against the Houston Texans. Blowouts are hard to predict. Even if the game ends in one and the passing slows down late, Kupp could be responsible for a monster three quarters. If you don’t have the salary to pay up for Kupp, feel free to save a thousand and roster up Stefon Diggs. The problem with taking the discount is the consistency that Kupp provides, so I will be leaning on Kupp in cash.

Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts

$5,300 DRAFTKINGS

$6,600 FANDUEL

We need some value on this slate, and Pittman provides that in a nice matchup versus the Tennessee Titans. Don’t let the last game versus the Chiefs get in your head. The Titans still possess the second-worst defense at defending wide receivers and are ranked 24th against the pass. Pittman is averaging 15 points per game, and I would be grateful to receive 15 from him in Week 8. With two 100-yard receiving and three 20-plus-point games, Pittman possesses the upside to get you to the top of the leaderboard on Sunday. Depending on the status of Hilton, I will either bump or lower my ownership of Pittman in Week 8.

Tight ends

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

$6,300 DRAFTKINGS

$6,800 FANDUEL

It only took a couple of weeks for Pitts to emerge as the top receiver in Atlanta and one of the elite tight ends in the NFL. With each week that passes, Pitts is proving to be a smart choice by the Falcons near the top of the draft. Carolina is average, at best, defending opposing tight ends, but each week their defense has started to slip further down the list. In the past four games they lost, they have allowed 36, 21, 24, and 25 points. The 3-0 start to the season was more of a mirage while defeating the Jets, Saints, and the Texans. Averaging nine targets per game over his last three, Pitts is gaining momentum. Not only is Pitts getting targeted, the targets are leading to heavy yardage with back-to-back 100-yard receiving games. The price is right on Pitts, and he is the highest-projected tight end on our projection models at Win Daily. We have a Vegas game total of 46, and the Falcons projected to score 24.5 points, per Vegas, so this is one of the higher scoring games of the slate. Lock in Pitts in both cash games and tournaments in Week 8.

Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars

$2,800 DRAFTKINGS

$4,900 FANDUEL

Arnold has a nice matchup versus a Seattle secondary that is really struggling this year to stop anyone. With Arnold coming in near minimum salary on both sites he can open up top-tier talent across the rest of your lineup. I think Vegas has this game wrong with only putting a 43.5 total on the game. The Seahawks are allowing 280 passing yards per game and are ranked 16th against opposing tight ends. Arnold is tied for the second-most targets over the past two weeks with WR Laviska Shenault. With the matchup slightly better for Arnold over the receiving corps, we can see a uptick in targets, which would lead to even more fantasy goodness for our lineups. So, if you need the savings in Week 8, look to Arnold in tournaments.

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.