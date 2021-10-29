Fantasy football injury report: Week 8

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Dak Prescott, WR DeVante Parker, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Austin Ekeler, RB Saquon Barkley, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard, TE Evan Engram

ARIZONA CARDINALS – Played Thursday night

TE Maxx Williams (knee) is on season-ending IR. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) was in and out of action Thursday.



ATLANTA FALCONS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – bye week

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) had ankle surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (hand) has been ruled out.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is on IR until at least Week 9. WR Terrace Marshall (concussion) is out as well.

CHICAGO BEARS

RB David Montgomery (knee) remains on IR. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) has no injury status after getting a full practice Thursday and Friday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) went on IR and is expected to miss four to six weeks. RB Nick Chubb (calf) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) didn’t get injury tags and will return this week. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DALLAS COWBOYS

WR Michael Gallup (calf) returned to practice, but he still remains on IR. Monitor his status as kickoff nears. QB Dak Prescott (calf) will be a true game-time decision. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) is also questionable after a limited practice Friday.

DENVER BRONCOS

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) remains on IR but could return this week. QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

DETROIT LIONS

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) and RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) are both questionable after they were limited all week, as usual. Both are expected to play. TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle, knee) is good to go after a full practice Friday.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – Played Thursday night

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) remains on IR. WR Davante Adams and WR Allen Lazard missed the Week 8 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. TE Robert Tonyan (knee) was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

HOUSTON TEXANS

QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) are on IR.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR Parris Campbell (foot) was placed on IR and could miss the rest of the season. OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) and WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) are questionable but upgraded to a full practice Friday. RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs) and RB Nyheim Hines (ribs) both practiced Friday and are off the report.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – Monday night

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) practiced Thursday and should be fine for Monday night.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Austin Ekeler (hip) hasn’t practiced all week and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision. WR Mike Williams (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR DeSean Jackson will be inactive as the team seeks a trade partner for him.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) practiced Friday and is good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable. RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and WR Adam Thielen (foot) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

PK Nick Folk (knee), WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder) and TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) were limited all week and are questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and is eligible to return, but there has been no update on his status.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday night

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) didn’t practice Friday. WR Kadarius Toney (ankle), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and TE Evan Engram (calf) were limited Friday. Saturday is a big day for all the aforementioned.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and QB Zach Wilson (knee) are also out. WR Corey Davis (hip) is doubtful. TE Tyler Kroft (back) is questionable, but he had a full practice Friday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) landed on IR and will miss at least three games. WR DeVonta Smith (headache) practiced Friday and is good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season and on IR. TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) is also out this week. WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) practiced Friday and are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (calf) remains on IR. OT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is questionable for Week 8. WR Deebo Samuel (calf) managed a full practice in Friday and is off the report

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (neck) and QB Russell Wilson (finger) are on IR. RB Alex Collins (groin) is listed as questionable after some limited practices during the week.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) has been ruled out once again. TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is questionable after he was limited in practice Friday. TE O.J. Howard (ankle) and RB Giovani Bernard (chest) are good to go after practicing fully Friday.

TENNESSEE TITANS

WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is out again. OT Taylor Lewan (concussion) practiced Friday and is fit to return. WR A.J. Brown (knee) didn’t practice Friday but doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Chester Rogers (groin) was limited Friday but is off the report.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and WR Dyami Brown (knee) have been ruled out. OG Brandon Scherff (knee) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are questionable this week after limited practice Friday. RB Antonio Gibson (shin), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadriceps) were full participants Friday and are good to go.