Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 8

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 8 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: WR DeVante Parker

Afternoon games: RB Austin Ekeler

Sunday night: QB Dak Prescott

Monday night: WR Kadarius Toney, WR Sterling Shepard

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is on IR until at least Week 9. WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (concussion) is out as well. Recently acquired CB Stephon Gilmore (quad) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list and is available to make his season debut.

Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 50 degrees, overcast, 24% chance of participation



Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. WR DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) is questionable after he was limited all week. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) practiced Friday and is good to go. WR Preston Williams (personal) has been ruled out.

Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dawson Knox (hand) has been ruled out.

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy



49ers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (calf) remains on IR. OT Trent Williams (ankle, elbow) is questionable for Week 8. WR Deebo Samuel (calf) managed a full practice in Friday and is off the report. QB Trey Lance (knee) was limited all week but doesn’t carry an injury label. Several starters on defense are out, which could negatively impact the team’s fantasy prospects as a defensive/special teams unit.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (knee) remains on IR. WR Allen Robinson (ankle) has no injury status after getting a full practice Thursday and Friday. Head coach Matt Nagy (COVID-19) will not be available to coach. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will replace him.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 55 degrees, partly cloudy



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season and on IR. TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) is also out this week. WR Chase Claypool (hamstring) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (calf) went on IR and is expected to miss four to six weeks. RB Nick Chubb (calf) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) didn’t get injury tags and will return this week. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and WR Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Eagles



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) landed on IR and will miss at least three games. WR DeVonta Smith (headache) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Lions

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR. RB D’Andre Swift (groin) and RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) are both questionable after they were limited all week, as usual. Both are expected to play. TE T.J. Hockenson (ankle, knee) is good to go after a full practice Friday.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Titans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Julio Jones (hamstring) is out again. OT Taylor Lewan (concussion) practiced Friday and is fit to return. WR A.J. Brown (knee) didn’t practice Friday but doesn’t carry an injury designation. WR Chester Rogers (groin) was limited Friday but is off the report.

Colts

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Parris Campbell (foot) was placed on IR and could miss the rest of the season. OT Braden Smith (foot, thumb) and WR T.Y. Hilton (quadriceps) are questionable but upgraded to a full practice Friday. RB Jonathan Taylor (ribs) and RB Nyheim Hines (ribs) both practiced Friday and are off the report.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 60 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and QB Zach Wilson (knee) are also out. WR Corey Davis (hip) is doubtful. TE Tyler Kroft (back) is questionable, but he had a full practice Friday.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 73 degrees, clear



Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeSean Jackson will be inactive as the team seeks a trade partner for him.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) and OT Laremy Tunsil (thumb) are on IR.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, mostly cloudy (open-air dome)



Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: PK Nick Folk (knee), WR Kendrick Bourne (shoulder) and TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) were limited all week and are questionable.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Austin Ekeler (hip) hasn’t practiced all week and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision. WR Mike Williams (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, clear



Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Seahawks



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) and QB Russell Wilson (finger) are on IR. RB Alex Collins (groin) is listed as questionable after some limited practices during the week.

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 46 degrees, overcast



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) and WR Dyami Brown (knee) have been ruled out. OG Brandon Scherff (knee) and WR Cam Sims (hamstring) are questionable this week after limited practice Friday. RB Antonio Gibson (shin), WR Terry McLaurin (hamstring) and TE Ricky Seals-Jones (quadriceps) were full participants Friday and are good to go.

Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) was activated Saturday and will return this week. QB Teddy Bridgewater (oblique) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Buccaneers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) has been ruled out once again. TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) is questionable after he was limited in practice Friday. TE O.J. Howard (ankle) and RB Giovani Bernard (chest) are good to go after practicing fully Friday.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) remains on the PUP and is eligible to return, but there has been no update on his status. WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) is questionable and couldn’t ascend beyond being limited in practice. QB Taysom Hill (concussion) remains out. LG Andrus Peat (pectoral) is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Gallup (calf) returned to practice, but he still remains on IR and will not be activated for Week 8. QB Dak Prescott (calf) will be a true game-time decision. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) is also questionable after a limited practice Friday.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) upgraded to limited in practice Friday and is questionable. RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and WR Adam Thielen (foot) practiced fully Friday and are good to go.

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, overcast



Giants

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Kenny Golladay (knee) didn’t practice Friday. WR Kadarius Toney (ankle) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are questionable after being limited Saturday. TE Evan Engram (calf) also was limited Friday but didn’t receive an injury designation.

Chiefs

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and RB Darrel Williams (hamstring) fully practiced to close out the week and are not on the injury report.