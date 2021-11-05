Fantasy football injury report: Week 9

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Kyler Murray, WR A.J. Green, WR Deebo Samuel, RB Elijah Mitchell, RB James Robinson, WR Cole Beasley, WR Amari Cooper, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Sammy Watkins, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR A.J. Brown, WR Robert Woods

ARIZONA CARDINALS

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) were out of practice all week and are questionable. They are both purely game-time decisions. WR A.J. Green tested positive for COVID-19 but is vaccinated and has a chance to play if he clears protocols. RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) has been ruled out and will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health. WR Russell Gage (groin) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is off the report.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

RB Latavius Murray (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but there are reports he won’t play. WR Rashod Bateman (groin) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) are both questionable. Watkins was limited Friday, and Bateman was out all week.

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (hand) has been ruled out. WR Cole Beasley (ribs) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR, but he has not been cleared to play. The team is hopeful he will go. QB Sam Darnold (concussion, shoulder) is questionable after he was limited all week.

CHICAGO BEARS – Monday night

RB David Montgomery (knee) remains on IR. RB Damien Williams (knee) was out of practice Thursday and will need to be monitored Saturday.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate (thigh) is questionable after he was limited Friday.



CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (personal) is out, but his release is pending. TE David Njoku (neck) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) didn’t get injury tags after practicing Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

DALLAS COWBOYS

OT Tyron Smith (ankle) and TE Blake Jarwin (hip) are out. WR Michael Gallup (calf) returned to practice, but he still remains on IR. Monitor his status as kickoff nears. QB Dak Prescott (calf) practiced fully Friday and is off the report. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were limited Friday and are both questionable.

DENVER BRONCOS

OT Garett Bolles (ankle) is out.

DETROIT LIONS – bye week

WR Tyrell Williams (concussion) remains on IR.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Week 9 game. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) was designated to return from IR, but his status is iffy for this week. WR Davante Adams and WR Allen Lazard missed the Week 8 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but have returned and are eligible to play. TE Robert Tonyan (knee) is on IR and out for the season with a torn ACL.

HOUSTON TEXANS

RB Rex Burkhead (hip) and WR Chris Conley (calf) practiced Friday and are good to go.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS – Played Thursday night

WR Parris Campbell (foot) is on IR and could miss the rest of the season. WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) missed Week 8.



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) practiced fully and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) has been ruled out. RB Austin Ekeler (hip) and QB Justin Herbert (hand) practiced all week and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

QB Matthew Stafford (back) and WR Robert Woods (foot) were limited Friday. Stafford is off the report, but Woods is questionable.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs, finger) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) was placed on IR after aggravating the injury in practice.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

WR Michael Thomas (ankle) will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback with his ankle. QB Jameis Winston (knee) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. QB Taysom Hill (concussion) will make his return this week, but it will be in the hybrid role as QB Trevor Siemian will start under center.

NEW YORK GIANTS

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are out again. WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR John Ross (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited Friday. WR Kadarius Toney (thumb) was limited all week but is off the report.

NEW YORK JETS – Played Thursday night

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and QB Zach Wilson (knee) are also out. WR Corey Davis (hip) missed another one. TE Tyler Kroft (lung) suffered a lacerated lung and should miss some time.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) landed on IR and will miss at least two more games. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) has also been ruled out. WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) missed some practice time, but he’s off the report.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS – Monday night

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season and on IR. TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip, shoulder) were limited Friday. Check back on them Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

TE George Kittle (calf) remains on IR but is expected to be activated for Week 9. OT Trent Williams (ankle) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Deebo Samuel (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (ribs) were limited Friday and are listed as questionable.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS – bye week

RB Chris Carson (neck) and QB Russell Wilson (finger) are on IR.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s out 6-10 weeks. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) was limited all week but is off the injury report. OT Taylor Lewan (knee) and WR A.J. Brown (knee) are questionable. Brown appeared on Friday’s report as DNP.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – bye week

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) and TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) are on IR.