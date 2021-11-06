NFL Player Prop Bet Payday: Week 9

There are certain prop bets that almost dare you take them – that’s the hook sucking you in. However, they’re typically there for a reason, and we’ve picked five low-number prop bets that, if played right, will send you to the pay window laughing all the way.

That’s a Fact, Jack!

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is once again the team’s leading rusher, and Baltimore running backs have been falling like flies at a bug zapper. It’s been going on all season and is continuing. Jackson has a rushing yardage Over/Under that is reasonable (64.5 yards at -114 for both the Over and Under). Minnesota likes to bring pressure, and the result is too often that a mobile quarterback who breaks containment has a lot of real estate in front of him. It wouldn’t be surprising if Jackson runs 10 times or more. With Danielle Hunter out, there will be too many opportunities for big chunk plays. Take the Over (-114).

Stand Pat

Atlanta Falcons Swiss Army Knife Cordarrelle Patterson has been turning heads as a dual threat in the Atlanta offense and currently leads the team in rushing despite being a wide receiver by trade. The New Orleans Saints defense is no joke, which is why his Over/Under for rushing yards is so low (34.5 yards at -114 for both). The problem with this number is that Patterson needs the right defense to succeed. He has buildup speed and tends to take rushes to the edge. The Saints tend to smother guys of this nature. Patterson may need 10 carries to hit that number – and still might not reach the Over. Look for him to spend more time on the outside than in the backfield. Take the Under (-114).

Dallas in Wonderland

One of the biggest problems Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert had was that while the Philly offense called a lot of plays for tight ends, he was always the No. 2 guy behind Zach Ertz. Ertz wasn’t too thrilled about the arrangement, either, and forced the front office’s hand into trading him to Arizona. In the two games since, Goedert has thrived, putting up 70 or more yards in both. His Over/Under for receiving yards should be higher (56.5 yards and -114 for both the Over and Under). The Eagles are playing the Los Angeles Chargers, who will press the issue and put up their share of points. The combination of not running that often and likely having to play from behind, Goedert should see plenty of targets. If he catches four or five of them, he surpasses that point. Take the Over (-114).

Jerry! Jerry! Jerry!

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy came off Injured Reserve last week and slowly worked his way back into the action, catching four passes for 39 yards. He is going up against a Dallas defense that has solid cornerback play that tends to get quarterbacks to check down. Jeudy’s Over/Under for receiving yards isn’t excessive (57.5 yards at -114 for both). He is still trying to get back into game shape and will likely need five or six receptions to hit that number, which may be asking a lot for a guy still rusty and going against press corners in midseason form. Take the Under (-114).

Cookie Jarvis

The Cleveland Browns cut the cord with Odell Beckham Jr. this week, and one of the reasons cited was the pass offense works better without him. With OBJ out of the picture, the other receivers need to step up their game, and that starts with Jarvis Landry. He can pile up receptions in a hurry, and it’s clear Baker Mayfield has a rapport with him. His receiving yardage Over/Under is very doable (53.5 yards at -114 for both). He hasn’t thrived against the Cincinnati Bengals, but motivation is a strange thing, and the Browns are out to prove they don’t need OBJ. The best way to do that is to feed the ball to Landry. Take the Over (-114).

