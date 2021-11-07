Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 9

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 9 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB James Robinson, WR Cole Beasley, WR Amari Cooper, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Rashod Bateman, WR Sammy Watkins

Afternoon games: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Kyler Murray, WR Deebo Samuel, RB Elijah Mitchell

Sunday night: WR Robert Woods, WR A.J. Brown

Monday night: RB David Montgomery, WR Darnell Mooney

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, clear



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Auden Tate (thigh) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. WR Odell Beckham Jr. (personal) is out, but his release is pending. TE David Njoku (neck) and QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) didn’t get injury tags after practicing Friday. WR Jarvis Landry (knee) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Broncos

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Garett Bolles (ankle) is out. TE Noah Fant (COVID-19) will not play, so TE Albert Okwuegbunam will make the start.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Tyron Smith (ankle) and TE Blake Jarwin (hip) are out. WR Michael Gallup (calf) will remain on IR for Week 9. QB Dak Prescott (calf) practiced fully Friday and is off the report. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were limited Friday and are both questionable.

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, clear



Texans

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Rex Burkhead (hip) and WR Chris Conley (calf) practiced Friday and are good to go. QB Tyrod Taylor (hamstring) was activated and will start.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs, finger) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. WR DeVante Parker (hamstring) was placed on IR after aggravating the injury in practice.

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) has been placed on the non-football injury list as he focuses on mental health and will miss at least three more games. WR Russell Gage (groin) practiced fully Thursday and Friday and is off the report.

Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Michael Thomas (ankle) will miss the rest of the season after suffering a setback with his ankle. QB Jameis Winston (knee) will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. QB Taysom Hill (concussion) will make his return this week, but it will be in the hybrid role as QB Trevor Siemian will start under center.

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy



Raiders



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Henry Ruggs III was released earlier in the week after being arrested on multiple felony charges.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring) are out again. WR Kenny Golladay (knee) and WR John Ross (quadriceps) are questionable. Both were limited Friday. WR Kadarius Toney (thumb) was limited all week but is off the report.

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, mostly cloudy



Patriots

Inactives:



Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable.

Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) has been activated from IR and will play. QB Sam Darnold (concussion, shoulder) cleared the concussion protocol and will play.

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dawson Knox (hand) has been ruled out. WR Cole Beasley (ribs) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable after he was limited Friday.

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 52 degrees, partly cloudy



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Dede Westbrook (ankle) upgraded to a full practice Friday and is off the report.

Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Latavius Murray (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but there are reports he won’t play. WR Rashod Bateman (groin) and WR Sammy Watkins (thigh) are both questionable. Watkins was limited Friday, and Bateman was out all week.

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, partly cloudy



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) has been ruled out. RB Austin Ekeler (hip) and QB Justin Herbert (hand) practiced all week and are good to go.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) landed on IR and will miss at least two more games. WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) has also been ruled out. WR Jalen Reagor (ankle) missed some practice time, but he’s off the report.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, clear



Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Robert Tonyan (knee) is on IR and out for the season with a torn ACL. QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Week 9 game, meaning QB Jordan Love will make his first regular-season start. WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (hamstring) was activated from IR and will play. WR Davante Adams and WR Allen Lazard missed the Week 8 game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list but have returned and will play.

Chiefs



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) practiced fully and are off the report.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, partly cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) were out of practice all week and are questionable. They are both purely game-time decisions. WR A.J. Green tested positive for COVID-19 but is vaccinated and will not be available. RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) practiced Friday and is good to go.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (calf) was activated for Week 9. OT Trent Williams (ankle) was limited Friday but is off the report. WR Deebo Samuel (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (ribs) were limited Friday and are listed as questionable. RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (knee) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 61 degrees, clear (one-air dome)



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s out 6-10 weeks. RBs Adrian Peterson and D’Onta Foreman were signed to the active roster. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) was limited all week but is off the injury report. OT Taylor Lewan (knee) and WR A.J. Brown (knee) are questionable. Brown appeared on Friday’s report as DNP.

Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Matthew Stafford (back) and WR Robert Woods (foot) were limited Friday. Stafford is off the report, but Woods is questionable.

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear



Bears

Lineup notes: RB David Montgomery (knee) has a really good chance of being activated for Monday Night Football. RB Damien Williams (knee) was out of practice Thursday and will need to be monitored Saturday. WR Darnell Mooney (groin) is questionable and was limited Saturday.

Steelers

Lineup notes: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season and on IR. TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) has been ruled out, and QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, hip, shoulder) missed some practice time this week but isn’t on the injury report.