Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 10

With double digits comes double the importance of nailing the IDP gems in Week 10. You have stated your case as a contender, so now let’s cement your case for the top seed.

Defensive Linemen

DE Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

Josh Allen is making all the headlines, but the guy playing on the other side of him has quietly made some plays. Smoot has sacks in three out of the last four games and pitched in nine tackles and a forced fumble during the stretch. Allen will continue to get all of the attention in game planning, and Smoot should continue to benefit.

DE Denico Autry, Tennessee Titans

He’s feast or famine, but there has been a lot to consume the last three weeks. He has nine tackles, 3.5 sacks and three pass defenses during the time period. He has New Orleans and Houston the next two weeks, and they don’t exude strong quarterback play.

Linebackers

ILB Josh Bynes, Baltimore Ravens

Finally healthy after a sluggish start to the season, Bynes has been a standout of late. He had 11 tackles in the overtime win in Week 9, and has racked up 23 stops in the last three games combined. He tossed in two pass defenses as well. It’s hard to find double-digit tacklers this late, so pick him up even to block your opponents.

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

The former first-round pick has really fallen from grace – mostly due to injuries. He picked up 12 tackles last week, which was by far his best game of the season. The Cowboys offense has been struggling, relatively speaking, and other teams are running the ball against them. That gives LVE upside.

Defensive Backs

FS Erik Harris, Atlanta Falcons

Harris has been consistent week to week, but it has been average, at best. He has six tackles in five of seven games with a season-high eight stops last week. He also has seven pass defenses on the season, which is one shy of his career high. There isn’t a lot of upside here, but he’s a safe tackle commodity.

CB Cameron Dantzler, Minnesota Vikings

The former third-rounder had a season-high 10 tackles last week. Two weeks ago, he had seven tackles and two pass defenses. He has been quiet all season to this point, but he’s making noise now that you can’t ignore in deeper leagues, especially as long as Patrick Peterson remains sidelined.