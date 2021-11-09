USA Today Sports

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 156

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 156

Fantasy football podcast

The Huddle's Blitzed Fantasy Football Podcast: Episode 156

By , November 9, 2021 12:59 pm

By and |

In this episode, Steve and Harley bring you B.P.N. NFL news, flex management, and “DFS Pay-ups, Stay-aways and Value Plays.” So Huddle up, tune in, and get Blitzed!

Or click here to listen

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Fantasy football podcast

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home