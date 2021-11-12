DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 10

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com , breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 10 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com

Our projection model, lineup optimizer, and data tools have been revamped and back tested to start the season off right. So what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point-per-dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing.

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



$7,600 DRAFTKINGS

$8,300 FANDUEL

Tom Terrific or Tompa Brady … whatever the Goat is being called these days doesn’t change much with regards to his fantasy production. Will he finish as the top quarterback on the slate? The matchup looks great, but it also does for Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers and others. What I can tell you is Tom has as safe a floor as any of the top quarterbacks roughly sitting around 20 points, and he has a ceiling of 40. The man has averaged 27.6 and is in the race, which I’m sure he wants to achieve, for NFL MVP. Brady has 2,650 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and only five interceptions. The man is balling, and I guess 40 is the new 20 in football years. The matchup versus the Washington Football team is great. Washington ranks 32nd against opposing quarterbacks and is allowing a league-worst 286.8 passing yards per game. I will have both cash and tournament stacks with Brady paired with both Chris Godwin (if he plays) and Mike Evans in Week 10.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



$6,900 DRAFTKINGS

$8,100 FANDUEL

There are a lot of quarterbacks coming off shocking losses and some controversy in Week 10, and I want shares of all of them. One of the biggest surprises was the Cowboys nearly getting shut out by the Broncos, outside of a couple late drives in a meaningless fourth quarter. The Cowboys were embarrassed, and I’m sure they have enough bulletin board material to come back with a vengeance in Week 10. The Falcons are a team I want to consistently pick on as they have a capable offense that can score combined with a below-average defense. The Falcons are allowing 26 points per game and that trend should continue this week. We have a game total of 55, which should lead to fantasy goodness for Dak and the Cowboys in Week 10.

Running Backs

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers

$7,900 DRAFTKINGS

$9,400 FANDUEL

This rookie has total control of the Steelers backfield and you will hardly see him on the sidelines while Big Ben is under center. All his metrics are through the roof, and it gives me confidence to roll him knowing that even in a bad game we can expect 20 points on DraftKings. Now let’s look at the upside that the Lions bring to the table. Detroit ranks 31st against opposing running backs and 31st in scoring by allowing 29 points per game. The Steelers to start the season have faced some tough matchups against some good to great defenses, which has limited Harris at times for those big breakout games. But this game is different and should set up nicely for a 30-plus-point performance, if everything goes as planned. My prediction is a career-high, 125-plus-yard rushing performance and two touchdowns, which will be a nice landing spot in both tournaments and cash games.

D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

$4,700 DRAFTKINGS

$5,400 FANDUEL

We do need some value on this slate and there is none safer than Johnson at the running back spot. The Browns are a run-first offense and any starting running back is a plug-and-play option for me. The price is right for Johnson, and the Patriots rank 20th against the opposing running back on the season. This won’t be a fast-paced game, but the last time Johnson assumed the lead role in Cleveland he torched a better defense in the Broncos for 146 yards on 22 carries with one touchdown. I will take a repeat performance of that at this price tag and role with Johnson in both cash games and tournaments.

Wide receivers

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

$7,900 DRAFTKINGS

$8,700 FANDUEL

I have a pretty, pretty, pretty good feeling (as Larry David would say) that Rodgers will want to make a statement on the field and that means a big day is coming for Adams. He has two monster games on the season, and the rest have been rather pedestrian. I have this one pegged as the third-best matchup that the Seattle Seahawks present with Russell Wilson back at quarterback. Wilson doesn’t play defense, of course, so some may wonder why I even mentioned him. The reason being is the Seahawks can now push tempo and pace with someone who can go blow for blow versus Rodgers and the Packers. The over is set for 49, and as long as the weather is clear, we should see a tight, 50-plus-point game in which I want shares of. The Seahawks defense is allowing close to a league worst in both passing and total yardage, which leaves me to believe we will see a 100-plus-yard performance from Adams in Week 10.

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

$6,900 DRAFTKINGS

$7,400 FANDUEL

With Antonio Brown trending towards not playing in Week 10 a ton of my lineups will have shares of either Evans or Godwin. With Godwin missing practices on both Wednesday and Thursday, this foot injury has me concerned that he will either miss or will be limited on Sunday. With that being the case, I will be loading up on shares of Mike Evans. He is a red zone threat, and whenever he has been presented the opportunity to be the highlight of this offense he has achieved greatness. All signs are pointing towards a big week with a matchup versus the Washington Football Team. Washington’s defense is bad, regardless of any metric you judge them by. They rank 32nd in PPR at defending wide receivers, 32nd in passing yards allowed, 29th in total yardage, and 29th in points allowed. Expect a big day from Evan in Week 10.

Tight ends

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

$5,800 DRAFTKINGS

$6,900 FANDUEL

The tight end pool is shallow in Week 10. I have one goal in mind: As pessimistic as it sounds, I want to avoid land mines and simply find ways to hit value at different price levels. I’m looking for safe floors to land on where my expectations are 2-3x their price. Pitts has been up and down all season but lands himself a great matchup in Week 10. After the first time Ridley got ruled out, everyone loaded up on Pitts and he disappointed. The same thing happened last week as well, and now most of those people who were burned won’t go back a third time. The Cowboys rank 20th against opposing tight ends and are currently allowing 270 passing yards per game. With the Over/Under set for 55 in this matchup, I expect a high-scoring game with the Falcons playing from behind. The targets have been there for Pitts as he received 40 targets in the past five games. The upside is there along with the floor, so Pitts will be my most rostered tight end in Week 10.

Pat Freiermuth, Philadelphia Eagles

$3,900 DRAFTKINGS

$5,100 FANDUEL

Big Pat is a threat in this offense, and he has emerged as one of, if not the, favorite targets of Big Ben. Freiermuth catches tough balls and immediately found his role in this offense. He is starting to rack up targets and earning red zone looks. He scored three touchdowns in the past two games and has double-digit fantasy points in all three games. The Lions are ranked 11th against opposing tight ends and are allowing 29 points per game, which is the second highest in the league. This should be a faster-paced game for the Steelers, who have had tough matchups over the past five games. Freiermuth provides a nice value and floor combined with some upside in Week 10.

Good luck in Week 10, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.