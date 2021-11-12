Fantasy football injury report: Week 10

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Zack Moss, QB Kyler Murray, RB Damien Harris, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB James Robinson, WR Keenan Allen, WR Julio Jones, WR Chris Godwin, TE George Kittle

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) has been ruled out. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is questionable and was out of practice all week. He’ll be a game-time decision. QB Kyler Murray (ankle) returned to a limited practice Friday and is questionable, also a GTD. WR A.J. Green (illness) and WR Christian Kirk (thumb) practiced Friday and are off the report.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health.

BALTIMORE RAVENS – Played Thursday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

BUFFALO BILLS

TE Dawson Knox (hand) practiced Friday and is poised to return. RB Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable after he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. WR Cole Beasley (ribs) was limited Friday, but he’s off the report.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month.

CHICAGO BEARS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CINCINNATI BENGALS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and WR Jarvis Landry (knee) missed practice time throughout the week, but they’re both off the report.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) landed on IR. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) is also out. WR Michael Gallup (calf) returned to practice, but he still remains on IR. Monitor his status as kickoff nears. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS

OT Garett Bolles (ankle) is out. WR Tim Patrick (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

DETROIT LIONS

RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) has been ruled out.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

QB Aaron Rodgers is expected to re-join the team Saturday and would be eligible to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and QB Carson Wentz (illness) both practiced Friday and carry no injury designation.



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable after he was limited Friday. QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle, groin) practiced fully and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

WR Keenan Allen (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – Monday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS – Played Thursday night

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

RBs Damien Harris (concussion) and Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) didn’t practice all week and are questionable. TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable. He should play and could line up in the backfield if the running backs are out. WR N’Keal Harry (knee) is also questionable.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) has also been ruled out. WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable.

NEW YORK GIANTS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hip) are both questionable but returned to practice Friday.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) remains on IR. WR DeVonta Smith (elbow) practiced Friday and is good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Chase Claypool (toe) is out. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) and TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) practiced Friday and are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS – Monday night

TE George Kittle (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (ribs) were limited Thursday. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) didn’t practice at all. Keep an eye on all of them Saturday and Sunday.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (neck) remains on IR for another week. QB Russell Wilson (finger) has come off IR and will make his return this week. RB Alex Collins (groin) was limited this week, but he’s off the injury report.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) have been ruled out once again. WR Chris Godwin (foot) returned for a limited practice Friday and will be questionable. RB Giovani Bernard (chest) practiced all week and is set to play.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) didn’t practice Friday and is questionable. WR A.J. Brown (knee) is off the report, but he didn’t practice Friday.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

WR Curtis Samuel (groin) has been ruled out for Week 10. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR but isn’t expected to play. WR Dyami Brown (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited all week but is off the report.