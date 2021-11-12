USA Today Sports

Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 10

Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 10

DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips

Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 10

By November 12, 2021 8:57 pm

By |

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 10.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Nov. 12, at 8:52 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Odds: Week 10

Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Jacksonville Jaguars Indianapolis Colts +10.5 -10.5 47.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Cleveland Browns New England Patriots +2.5 -2.5 45.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Pittsburgh Steelers +7.5 -7.5 42.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Buffalo Bills New York Jets -12.5 +12.5 47.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Tennessee Titans +2.5 -2.5 43.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Washington Football Team -9.5 +9.5 50.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Dallas Cowboys +8.5 -8.5 54.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:05 PM Carolina Panthers Arizona Cardinals +10.5 -10.5 44.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:05 PM Minnesota Vikings Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 -3.5 53.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:25 PM Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers +3.5 -3.5 49.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 4:25 PM Philadelphia Eagles Denver Broncos +2.5 -2.5 45.5
Sunday, Nov. 14 8:20 PM Kansas City Chiefs Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 +2.5 52.5
Monday, Nov. 15 8:15 PM Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers -3.5 +3.5 48.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA). 

, , , , , , , , , , , DFS - Daily Fantasy Football player picks and tips, NFL Betting Odds and Lines

MORE HUDDLE

THE LATEST

More Huddle
Home