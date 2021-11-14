Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 10

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 10 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB James Robinson, WR Chris Godwin

Afternoon games: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Kyler Murray, WR Keenan Allen

Sunday night:

Monday night:

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 65 degrees, partly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Falcons

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health.

Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) landed on IR. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) is also out. WR Michael Gallup (calf) returned to practice, but he still remains on IR. Monitor his status as kickoff nears. WR Amari Cooper (hamstring), RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, mostly cloudy



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alvin Kamara (knee) has also been ruled out. WR Ty Montgomery (hamstring) was limited all week and is questionable. QB Trevor Siemian is expected to start, but there will be multiple packages designed for QB Taysom Hill.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) aggravated his injury and was placed on IR. He’s can return in Week 14 after the team’s bye. WR A.J. Brown (knee) is off the report, but he didn’t practice Friday.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 40 degrees, light rain possible (retractable-roof dome)



Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (heel) is questionable after he was limited Friday. QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR T.Y. Hilton (concussion) and QB Carson Wentz (illness) both practiced Friday and carry no injury designation.

Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, mostly cloudy



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) and WR Jarvis Landry (knee) missed practice time throughout the week, but they’re both off the report. RB Nick Chubb (illness) is on the COVID-19 list and will not play, so RB D’Ernest Johnson garners another start.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Damien Harris (concussion) was downgraded to out Saturday, and Rhamondre Stevenson (concussion) didn’t practice all week but remains questionable. TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder) was limited all week and is questionable. He should play and could line up in the backfield if the running backs are out, but RB Brandon Bolden is likely to shoulder the load if Stevenson also sits. WR N’Keal Harry (knee) also is questionable.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, mostly cloudy



Bills



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Dawson Knox (hand) practiced Friday and is poised to return. RB Zack Moss (concussion) is questionable after he was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. He cleared the protocol Saturday and will play. WR Cole Beasley (ribs) was limited Friday, but he’s off the report.

Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful. RB Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and WR Corey Davis (hip) are both questionable but returned to practice Friday.

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 37 degrees, light rain possible (47 percent)



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) has been ruled out. WR Josh Reynolds was claimed off of Tennessee’s waivers this week and should play.

Steelers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (toe) is out. QB Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday and will not play. QB Mason Rudolph draws the start. TE Eric Ebron (hamstring) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, mostly cloudy



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) have been ruled out once again. WR Chris Godwin (foot) returned for a limited practice Friday and is expected to play through a questionable tag. RB Giovani Bernard (chest) practiced all week and is set to play.

Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Curtis Samuel (groin) has been ruled out for Week 10. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR but won’t play. WR Dyami Brown (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) was limited all week but is off the report.

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 84 degrees, clear (retractable-roof dome)



Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month. QB P.J. Walker will start this week as Cam Newton gears up for the remainder of the season.

Cardinals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) was placed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is questionable and was out of practice all week. He’ll be a game-time decision. QB Kyler Murray (ankle) returned to a limited practice Friday and is questionable, also a GTD. WR A.J. Green (illness) and WR Christian Kirk (thumb) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 79 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Keenan Allen (knee) was limited all week and is questionable.

Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, partly cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) remains on IR. WR DeVonta Smith (elbow) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: OT Garett Bolles (ankle) is out. WR Tim Patrick (knee) is questionable after he was limited all week.

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, overcast



Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) remains on IR for another week. QB Russell Wilson (finger) has come off IR and will make his return this week. RB Alex Collins (groin) was limited this week, but he’s off the injury report and is expected to start in place of Carson.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Aaron Rodgers was activated Saturday from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle, groin) practiced fully and are off the report.

Raiders

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (knee) and WR Hunter Renfrow (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go. WR DeSean Jackson will make his team debut.

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 62 degrees, overcast



Rams

Lineup notes: WR Robert Woods (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Friday’s practice and will miss the remainder of the year. WR Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to play in Week 10.

49ers

Lineup notes: TE George Kittle (calf) and RB Elijah Mitchell (ribs) fully practiced Saturday and are not on the report. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) and WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) didn’t practice all week and were ruled out.