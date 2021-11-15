Tunnel Vision of Week 10

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass – Rush TD Dak Prescott 296 – 5 3 Josh Allen 366 – 3 2 Jalen Hurts 178 – 53 2 Trevor Siemian 298 2 Patrick Mahomes 406 5 Running Backs Yards TD R. Stevenson 20-100 rush

4-14 catch 2 AJ Dillon 21-66 rush

2-62 catch 2 Christian McCaffrey 13-95 rush

10-66 catch 0 Jonathan Taylor 21-116 rush

6-10 catch 1 Darrel Williams 11-43 rush

9-101 catch 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Stefon Diggs 8-162 1 CeeDee Lamb 1-12 rush

6-94 catch 2 Kendrick Bourne 3-43 rush

4-98 catch 1 Justin Jefferson 9-143 0 Tyreek Hill 7-83 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Hunter Henry 4-37 2 Mark Andrews 6-63 1 Tyler Conklin 3-11 2 Gerald Everett 8-63 0 Travis Kelce 8-119 0 Placekickers XP FG Zane Gonzalez 2 4 Jake Elliott 3 3 Chris Boswell 1 3 Randy Bullock 2 3 Harrison Butker 5 2 Defense Sack – TO TD Cowboys 2 – 2 1 Packers 3 – 2 0 Dolphins 4 – 2 1 Patriots 5 – 1 0 Panthers 4 – 2 0

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Baker Mayfield – Knee

QB Colt McCoy – Pectoral

RB Aaron Jones – Knee

RB Jermar Jefferson – Ankle

WR Anthony Schwartz – Head

WR CeeDee Lamb – Arm

TE Ricky Seals-Jones – Hip

TE Hayden Hurst – Ankle

TE Dallas Goedert – Head

Chasing Ambulances

QB Baker Mayfield (CLE) – Suffered a bruised right knee and did not return in the loss to the Patriots. Mayfield was already playing through injuries and said after the game that he wasn’t sure he could play this week against the Lions. Case Keenum will take the attractive start if Mayfield isn’t able to play.

RB Aaron Jones (GB) – Went down in the third quarter of the win over the Seahawks holding his right knee. He did not return to the game and is believed to have sprained his MCL. He had to be helped from the field, and there is concern that it may force him to miss games. An MRI will confirm the situation on Monday. If Jones misses time, AJ Dillon would be in line for an increase in workload against the Vikings this week, and the Rams the following matchup if it were to be more than one week.

Patrick Taylor is the only other running back currently on the active roster, but he’s an undrafted ex-Memphis back who was on the practice squad until two weeks ago. His two rushes for seven yards on Sunday were his first in the NFL. Dillon is the only back sure to see an increase in work if Jones remains out.

WR CeeDee Lamb (DAL) – He’s been nursing a sore ankle but blew up for two scores against the Falcons. He also suffered an arm contusion that had him leave the game. He’s thought to have been injured in the first half and just played through it. He said that it felt like it was “a charlie horse in my arm.” It doesn’t sound like anything serious.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (WAS) – Injured his hip and was helped from the field by the trainers, Logan Thomas hasn’t been activated from injured reserve yet, but he’s expected to return soon. The only other options are John Bates and Sammie Reyes but neither would carry any fantasy value if Thomas remains out and Seals-Jones cannot play.

TE Dallas Goedert (PHI) – Took a shot to the head and will be tested for a concussion. If he misses any time, the only other tight ends on the roster are Jack Stoll and Tyree Jackson, and neither would project as fantasy relevant even if Goedert misses any time.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

WR Rashod Bateman (BAL) – The rookie played in just four games this year, but he’s improved each week and led the Ravens with six receptions for 80 yards in their loss to the Dolphins.

QB Matt Ryan (ATL) – after throwing for two scores and around 300 yards for the last six games, he only completed 9-of-21 for 117 yards with two interceptions in the loss to the Cowboys.

WR Michael Gallup (DAL) – Spent the last eight weeks on injured reserve but returned in the in over the Falcons. He caught three passes for 42 yards and his five targets were second only to the six passes thrown to CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard.

RB James Robinson (JAC) – Returned after injuring his heel in Week 8. He started slowly but finished with 12 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown, plus caught four passes for 27 yards. His heel appeared to be no issue.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) – The Player-of-the-week below not only ran for 100 yards and two scores on 20 carries and caught four passes for 14 yards but he was pulled midway in the fourth quarter or it would have been more. Damien Harris was out with a concussion, but Stevenson is buying a bigger role ongoing even when Harris returns as the starter.

WR Kendrick Bourne (NE) – All of his best efforts have been in home games, which continued against the visiting Browns. Bourne ended with four receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown, plus gained 43 yards on three rushes. His two previous games were on the road and he never gained more than 35 yards in either game.

TE Hunter Henry (NE) – After scoring in five of the previous six games, Henry scored twice in the win over the Browns. His yardage is typically low, but he scored seven times over the last seven games.

RB Matt Breida (BUF) – Both Devin Singletary (7-43, TD) and Zack Moss (7-27, TD) had more carries than Breida, but this was the first time that we’ve seen him since Week 1 and Breida ran for 28 yards and a touchdown on three carries, plus caught three passes for 22 yards and a second score. There was only one other pass thrown to a running back. And this takes a more interesting slant with head coach Sean McDermott’s recent statement that he wanted to get more from his backfield after Week 9 saw Singletary (6-16) and Moss (3-6) were ineffective against the Steelers. Notable too is that all three backs faced the Jets and their No. 32 ranked defense against running backs.

RB Godwin Igwebuike (DET) – The Lions battled to a tie, kind of a win since they were 0-8. And they did that at the Steelers by running the ball 39 times versus just 25 passes. D’Andre Swift (33-130) was the workhorse, and Jamaal Williams was out with a thigh injury that may continue into Week 11, given that he never practiced. Jermar Jefferson ran for 41 yards on three carries and scored but was carted off after injuring his ankle while crossing the goal line. Godwin Igwebuike is an ex-safety converted to running back and debuted with three runs for 18 yards and three catches for 40 yards in Week 8. He again filled in this week and ran for 56 yards on two carries that included an impressive 42-yard touchdown run. Jefferson appeared to have a serious injury. If he and Williams remain out this week, Igwebuike would be the direct backup for Swift in Cleveland this week.

RB Mark Ingram (NO) – Had the start since Alvin Kamara was out. Ingram ran for 47 yards and a score on 14 rushes and added four catches for 61 yards. He tied with Tre’Quan Smith for a team-high seven targets. He did a credible job filling in.

RB D’Onta Foreman (TEN) – While fantasy waiver wires were busy fighting over Adrian Peterson, it’s been Foreman who was the busier of the two. Peterson ran for 21 yards on eight carries and lost a yard on his one catch. Foreman ran 11 times for 30 yards and gained 48 yards on his two catches in the win over the Saints.

QB Cam Newton (CAR) – He just signed with the Panthers in the middle of last week and was surprisingly active on Sunday. P.J. Walker started and threw for 167 yards on his 22-of-29 day with one interception. But Newton trotted on to throw three passes and connected with Robbie Anderson for a 2-yard touchdown. Newton also ran the ball three times for 14 yards and a touchdown, looking very much like it was old times again when he faked the handoff to the left and ran to the right for the score. The expectation is that Newton resumes as the starter as of this week when they host Washington.

TE Gerald Everett (SEA) – He led the Seahawks in receiving in the loss at the Packers when he caught eight passes for 63 yards for a season-high. Everett hasn’t scored since the season opener, but his four road games in the seven that he’s played have all been more productive than when at home. Things go worse away from Seattle, and Everett is more frequently used.

Huddle player of the week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) – The rookie is one of the most exciting players in the NFL, but only in a sense you can never quite be sure if he’ll even be active, let alone be allowed a lot of touches. And there’s that every-play tension knowing that if he fumbles, no one sees him again for a few weeks. Stevenson became the top fantasy running back this week when Damien Harris was out with a concussion. The rookie rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries, caught four passes for 14 yards and scored two touchdowns. And he didn’t even play in the latter half of the fourth quarter.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Trevor Siemian 298 2 QB Russell Wilson 193 0 RB Matt Breida 50 2 RB Myles Gaskin 45 0 RB AJ Dillon 128 2 RB Javonte Williams 49 0 WR DeAndre Carter 60 1 WR AJ Green 4 0 WR Kendrick Bourne 141 1 WR AJ Brown 23 0 WR Jamal Agnew 79 1 WR Mike Williams 33 0 TE Hunter Henry 37 2 TE T.J. Hockerson nope 0 PK Zane Gonzalez 2 XP 4 FG PK Jason Meyers zero Huddle Fantasy Points = 141 Huddle Fantasy Points = 22

Now get back to work…