Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 11

It’s that time of the week! Ring in Week 11, and let’s find those hidden IDP gems on waivers.

Defensive Linemen

DE Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

The former first-rounder is coming of age at 25 with two big games in a row. He has nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble over the last two weeks. Davenport gets to chase Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts this week in what is a good matchup for the position.

DT Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

He has been feast or famine all season, but his last two weeks have been massive. He has 10 tackles, five sacks and a pass defense. He’ll look to add on against the lowly Houston Texans this week. Continue to ride his hot hand.

Linebackers

LB Davion Taylor, Philadelphia Eagles

The second-year man has emerged the last two weeks with eight tackles two weeks ago and seven tackles with two forced fumbles last week. He’ll play the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets the next three weeks to pile on more.

LB Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins

Roberts has been hovering our radar for a few weeks, and it might be time to act in deeper leagues. He has averaged six tackles per game the last four games and recorded his first sack of the season last week. He’ll face the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants the next three weeks.

Defensive Backs

SS Ashtyn Davis, New York Jets

Davis has been hot and cold the last month, but he has been really on his game in the good slates. He had 11 tackles one game and nine stops with two forced fumbles in another. Another thing going for him, he faces one team with a favorable quarterback situation the rest of the year when he sees Tom Brady in the season finale – and they may not have to win that one.

CB L’Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs

We’re diving deep here, but Sneed has been racking up the tackles the last month. He’s averaging 6.5 tackles per game, and there should be plenty of chances for stops against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11. If you’re in a league that uses multiple DBs, give him a look.