Fantasy football start/bench list: Week 11

Fantasy Football Lineup Management

By November 17, 2021 10:16 pm

Player analysis and projections can be found in our Start/Bench Tool customized to your myHuddle league scoring and rosters. All player listings by groups are in no particular order.

Key: Upgrade / Downgrade

QUARTERBACKS WIDE RECEIVERS
BEST BETS Opp BEST BETS Opp
Josh Allen IND Stefon Diggs IND
Tom Brady NYG Davante Adams @MIN
GREAT STARTS Opp CeeDee Lamb @KC
Dak Prescott @KC Mike Evans NYG
Joe Burrow @LVR GREAT STARTS Opp
Patrick Mahomes DAL A.J. Brown HOU
SOLID STARTERS Opp Tyreek Hill DAL
Kirk Cousins GB Keenan Allen PIT
Mac Jones @ATL Deebo Samuel @JAC
Daniel Jones @TB SOLID STARTERS Opp
Justin Herbert PIT Mike Williams PIT
Cam Newton WAS Terry McLaurin @CAR
Aaron Rodgers @MIN Jakobi Meyers @ATL
Russell Wilson ARI Corey Davis MIA
Lamar Jackson @CHI E. Sanders IND
Ryan Tannehill HOU Darnell Mooney BAL
Jalen Hurts NO Chris Godwin NYG
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp Rashod Bateman @CHI
Baker Mayfield DET Amari Cooper @KC
B. Roethlisberger @LAC DK Metcalf ARI
Jimmy Garoppolo @JAC Mecole Hardman DAL
Justin Fields BAL Tee Higgins @LVR
Trevor Siemian @PHI Cole Beasley IND
Tua Tagovailoa @NYJ Brandin Cooks @TEN
Derek Carr CIN J. Jefferson GB
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp Hunter Renfrow CIN
Joe Flacco MIA S. Shepard @TB
Taylor Heinicke @CAR Kendrick Bourne @ATL
Carson Wentz @BUF Adam Thielen GB
Matt Ryan NE Bryan Edwards CIN
Jared Goff @CLE D.J. Moore WAS
Tyrod Taylor @TEN Diontae Johnson @LAC
Taysom Hill @PHI Ja’Marr Chase @LVR
Kyler Murray @SEA Jaylen Waddle @NYJ
Colt McCoy @SEA Antonio Brown NYG
Trevor Lawrence SF FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp
RUNNING BACKS A.J. Green @SEA
BEST BETS Opp M. Callaway @PHI
Joe Mixon @LVR Christian Kirk @SEA
C. McCaffrey WAS Elijah Moore MIA
Nick Chubb DET Allen Lazard @MIN
GREAT STARTS Opp Michael Gallup @KC
D’Andre Swift @CLE Albert Wilson @NYJ
Michael Carter MIA Nelson Agholor @ATL
Myles Gaskin @NYJ Jamison Crowder MIA
Najee Harris @LAC Tyler Boyd @LVR
SOLID STARTERS Opp Marcus Johnson HOU
Austin Ekeler PIT D. Peoples-Jones DET
Jonathan Taylor @BUF Deonte Harris @PHI
Alvin Kamara @PHI M. Pittman Jr. @BUF
James Conner @SEA DeVonta Smith NO
AJ Dillon @MIN A. St. Brown @CLE
L. Fournette NYG Randall Cobb @MIN
Saquon Barkley @TB Tyler Lockett ARI
D’Ernest Johnson DET Robby Anderson WAS
Josh Jacobs CIN Marquise Brown @CHI
Damien Harris @ATL L. Shenault Jr. SF
Devonta Freeman @CHI Brandon Aiyuk @JAC
Darrel Williams DAL Kenny Golladay @TB
Ezekiel Elliott @KC Jamal Agnew SF
Dalvin Cook GB Jarvis Landry DET
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp DeAndre Carter @CAR
C. Patterson NE Zach Pascal @BUF
Jeff Wilson Jr. @JAC Tre’Quan Smith @PHI
Alex Collins ARI R. Gage Jr. NE
Antonio Gibson @CAR Marvin Jones SF
Brandon Bolden @ATL A. Robinson II BAL
Tony Pollard @KC O. Zaccheaus NE
Ty Johnson MIA SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp
Adrian Peterson HOU T.Y. Hilton @BUF
J. McNichols HOU M. Valdes-Scantling @MIN
J.D. McKissic @CAR Quez Watkins NO
R. Stevenson @ATL DeAndre Hopkins @SEA
Wayne Gallman NE Chase Claypool @LAC
Nyheim Hines @BUF Adam Humphries @CAR
Boston Scott NO Tajae Sharpe NE
D. Montgomery BAL Kalif Raymond @CLE
James Robinson SF Cedrick Wilson @KC
Elijah Mitchell @JAC J. Washington @LAC
Mark Ingram @PHI K.J. Osborn GB
Kenyan Drake CIN N. Westbrook-Ikhine HOU
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp DeSean Jackson CIN
Latavius Murray @CHI Devin Duvernay @CHI
C. Edwards-Helaire DAL Rondale Moore @SEA
Zack Moss IND Kadarius Toney @TB
Patrick Taylor @MIN Nico Collins @TEN
G. Igwebuike @CLE Sammy Watkins @CHI
Mike Davis NE Ray-Ray McCloud @LAC
Jordan Howard NO Freddie Swain ARI
Devontae Booker @TB DEFENSIVE TEAMS
D. Singletary IND BEST BETS Opp
David Johnson @TEN Titans HOU
Travis Homer ARI GREAT STARTS Opp
Tevin Coleman MIA Buccaneers NYG
Matt Breida IND Browns DET
Miles Sanders NO SOLID STARTERS Opp
TIGHT ENDS Dolphins @NYJ
BEST BETS Opp Bills IND
Travis Kelce DAL Saints @PHI
Mark Andrews @CHI Panthers WAS
GREAT STARTS Opp FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp
Mike Gesicki @NYJ 49ers @JAC
Dan Arnold SF Patriots @ATL
SOLID STARTERS Opp Cardinals @SEA
Dalton Schultz @KC Cowboys @KC
Hunter Henry @ATL Packers @MIN
Darren Waller CIN Ravens @CHI
Dawson Knox IND SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp
T.J. Hockenson @CLE Football Team @CAR
Adam Trautman @PHI Giants @TB
Pat Freiermuth @LAC Jaguars SF
George Kittle @JAC Bengals @LVR
FRINGE FANTASY PLAYS Opp Jets MIA
Evan Engram @TB Chiefs DAL
Zach Ertz @SEA Colts @BUF
Tyler Conklin GB Texans @TEN
Kyle Pitts NE Eagles NO
Cole Kmet BAL Steelers @LAC
C.J. Uzomah @LVR Lions @CLE
SIT ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM Opp Vikings GB
Gerald Everett ARI Chargers PIT
Jordan Akins @TEN Raiders CIN
O.J. Howard NYG Seahawks ARI
Rob Gronkowski NYG Bears BAL
R. Seals-Jones @CAR Falcons NE
Dallas Goedert NO
Geoff Swaim HOU
Austin Hooper DET
Jack Doyle @BUF
Donald Parham PIT

