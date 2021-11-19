DFS Fantasy Football: Favorite Pro Plays - Week 11

Top-ranked daily fantasy sports pro Jason Mezrahi, founder and CEO of WinDailySports.com , breaks down his favorite DFS plays at various salary ranges for Week 11 of the NFL season. We are back for another year of DFS domination and we have some new tools to take advantage of from my team over at WinDailySports.com

Our projection model, lineup optimizer, and data tools have been revamped and back tested to start the season off right. So what I will do in this article is list some of our highest projected players based off raw points and our highest point-per-dollar plays based on DraftKings.com pricing.

These are some of the players Jason will be locking in his lineups on DraftKings and FanDuel for this weekend’s slate.

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs



$7,600 DRAFTKINGS

$8,300 FANDUEL

It looks like Mahomes is still good and knows how to throw a football. Mahomes threw for 405 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions in an impressive Week 10 win, which should quiet all the haters. Now, he draws another home matchup against a team that has an offense that can go blow for blow with them. We have an over of 55.5, which is the best on the board, and one I want to buy shares of. This is a game to load up on from all angles as most of the skilled players are in play. I will have equal shares of both Mahomes and Prescott in Week 11.

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys



$7,200 DRAFTKINGS

$8,400 FANDUEL

Similar to Mahomes, Prescott is in a smash spot against the Chiefs in Week 11. Prescott has been super consistent this season averaging 24 points per game and now draws a matchup against the 31st ranked defense at defending the quarterback position. The Chiefs give up the 23rd-most passing yards and 26th-most total yards per game. Two elite offenses are squaring off in a game that has 55.5 points set and this game should ring off points for four quarters. Get shares of both Prescott and Mahomes and get different in other spots. If you want a pivot off the possible chalk, look to Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Derek Carr, and Cam Newton in tournaments only.

Running Backs

AJ Dillon, Green Bay Packers

$6,200 DRAFTKINGS

$7,000 FANDUEL

With Aaron Jones on the shelf with an injury, Dillon steps into a prime spot in Week 11. Dillon has been an impressive backup all season and now has the opportunity to shine. He stepped up big time with a 26.8-point performance after Jones went down with an injury versus the Seattle Seahawks. Now Dillon gets a matchup versus the Vikings, who rank 17th against opposing running backs and allow the 28th-most rushing yards per game. Green Bay is projected to put up 26 points and carry a lead in this one, so the game script should be in Dillon’s favor. Dillon will be a three-down back in a positive matchup and should be one of the best values on the board at the running back position in Week 11.

James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers

$6,100 DRAFTKINGS

$7,200 FANDUEL

People have doubted Conner and most avoided him in season long drafts. Coming off four double-digit fantasy performances and 12 touchdowns on the year has fantasy owners kicking themselves. With Chase Edmonds on IR, Conner has the opportunity to take on a full workload and showcase his talent. I do like Conner with Kyler Murray by his side, but in a matchup versus the Seahawks, it might not matter. Seattle ranks 31st against opposing running backs, 26th in rush yards allowed, and 31st in total yards allowed. This Seahawks defense is bad and standing on their last legs. Load up on Conner if Kyler is back, and even if he’s not, make sure to get some shares in Week 11.

Wide receivers

Stefon Diggs, Green Bay Packers

$7,900 DRAFTKINGS

$8,100 FANDUEL

Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Deebo Samuel are all in great spots this weekend. They are all playable, but due to ownership, I wanted to write up Diggs. He is coming off his biggest game of the season, and after the embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the connection from Allen to Diggs seems to be back to normal. This game has sneaky potential with an Over/Under of 50 and everyone gravitating towards the Cowboys-Chiefs game. The Colts are a middle-of-the-pack defense that has more trouble defending the pass than the run. They rank 25th against opposing wide receivers and have been giving up points in bunches the past couple of weeks. They allowed 17 against the Jaguars, 30 vs. the New York Jets, and 34 against the Titans. Those numbers have me believing that the Bills should have no problem scoring, which should pay dividends to Diggs in Week 11.

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

$6,000 DRAFTKINGS

$6,600 FANDUEL

Cooks has quietly had a good to great season, depending on how you want to look at it. To put up the numbers he has with the lack of talent around him is impressive. Cooks is receiving the boatload of targets and has exceeded double-digit looks in four games this season, a trend that should continue in Week 11. Combine that with the fact that the Tennessee Titans rank 32nd against opposing wide receivers and 27th in total passing yards, and we should have a pretty safe floor in Week 11. Cooks is both cash and tournament viable this Sunday, so lock him up.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

$7,100 DRAFTKINGS

$6,900 FANDUEL

After last week’s performance we now know that Kelce and Mahomes are not washed up. Kelce hauled in eight of his 10 targets for 119 yards receiving in a blowout. It’s the first time he exceeded 20 points since Week 3. He may be popular this week due to the matchup against the Cowboys who rank 23rd against defending the tight end position, but it’s for good reason. This game has the highest total on the board sitting at 56.5, so I will be loading up on Kelce and the Chiefs. The Chiefs are favored at home by 2.5 and are projected to score 29.5 points. Kelce will be my cash game play at the tight end position, and I will be overweight on him for tournaments.

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks

$3,100 DRAFTKINGS

$5,000 FANDUEL

If you fade Kelce, Darren Waller, and George Kittle in Week 11, Everett is sitting at a nice value. With Russell Wilson back at quarterback last week, Everett caught all eight of his targets for 63 yards. The matchup versus Arizona is not ideal as this defense is stout. If Seattle can move the ball as well as the Carolina Panthers did last week, we can see a nice game out of Everett again. Everett is the safety valve for Wilson. So when Arizona brings the pressure, Everett should be targeted a ton as DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett look to push the ball down field. Everett’s upside will be higher if Murray comes back to quarterback Arizona, so let’s hope he plays. If Murray plays, I have Everett as my top value play at the position. If he doesn’t, Cole Kmet might be the better option for tournaments in Week 11.

Good luck in Week 11, and if you ever have any questions, please hit me up on Twitter!

Jason Mezrahi has been a professional, top-ranked Daily Fantasy Player on FanDuel and DraftKings for more than eight years. He has won FanDuel’s $155,555 King of the Diamond competition and placed second in DraftKings’ Fantasy Basketball World Championship, earning him $300,000. He owns and operates WinDailySports.com, which supports the DFS and Sports Betting community with resources such as tools, projection models, expert chat, in-depth written analysis and podcasts, plus much more.