Fantasy football injury report: Week 11

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: QB Kyler Murray, WR Marquise Brown, RB Latavius Murray, RB Jamaal Williams, RB James Robinson, WR Curtis Samuel, WR Antonio Brown, WR Chris Godwin, WR Sterling Shepard, RB Saquon Barkley

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) landed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for another week. QB Kyler Murray (ankle) was limited all week and has been deemed questionable. There is optimism for him returning, though. WR A.J. Green (illness) and WR Christian Kirk (thumb) practiced Friday and are off the report.



ATLANTA FALCONS – Played Thursday night

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Miles Boykin (finger) will miss the Week 11 game. WR Marquise Brown (thigh), WR Devin Duvernay (knee) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) were limited this week and carry questionable tags. WR Rashod Bateman (illness) and QB Lamar Jackson (illness) practiced Friday and are good to go.

BUFFALO BILLS

WR Cole Beasley (ribs) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 11. RB Damien Williams (knee) and WR Darnell Mooney (foot) missed some practice time this week, but they’re off the report.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate (thigh) graduated to a full practice Friday after he was limited Thursday, and he’s questionable for Week 11.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and carries the questionable tag. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot), WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and TE Austin Hooper (shin) missed some practice time during the week, but they’re all good for Week 11.

DALLAS COWBOYS

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. WR Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Week 11. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

DENVER BRONCOS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

DETROIT LIONS

QB Jared Goff (oblique) was out of practice all week and is doubtful. QB Tim Boyle (thumb) was activated and is expected to start. RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) and OT Taylor Decker (elbow) were limited Friday and are questionable. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited early in the week but made it back fully Friday. He’s good to go.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Week 11. WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also in danger of missing the game and is doubtful. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed practice time all week, but he’s off the injury report. The same goes for WR Davante Adams (shoulder), who made it back Friday.

HOUSTON TEXANS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Jack Doyle (knee) missed some practice time, but he’s good to go.



JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (heel, knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he’s questionable. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’ll play.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR but has a slight chance of being activated. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle, groin) practiced fully and are off the report.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

RB Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited all week, but he’s good to go.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced Thursday and Friday, but he’s questionable. WR Keenan Allen (knee) and QB Justin Herbert (oblique) practiced all week and are fit to play.

LOS ANGELES RAMS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger) practiced Friday and is good to go.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR Adam Thielen (heel, Achilles’) practiced all week and will play.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Played Thursday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is out once again. WR Ty Montgomery (hand) will join him on the sidelines.

NEW YORK GIANTS – Monday night

WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) hasn’t practiced yet this week. Saturday will be a big day for him. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Devontae Booker (hip) and TE Kaden Smith (knee) have been limited thus far.

NEW YORK JETS

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful once again.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) remains on IR but began practicing to open his three-week window this week. WR DeVonta Smith (elbow), TE Dallas Goedert (concussion) and RB Jordan Howard (knee) all popped up on the injury report this week, but they’re all good to go.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

WR Chase Claypool (toe) made it back to a full practice Friday and will be available.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) landed on IR. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) also is out. RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful. WR Deebo Samuel (shin) got a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (neck) will undergo surgery on his neck and miss the rest of the season. QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Alex Collins (groin), TE Gerald Everett (groin) and WR DK Metcalf (foot) missed some practice time during the week, but all are off the injury report.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS – Monday night

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) hasn’t practiced yet this week. WR Chris Godwin (foot) was limited Friday. TE Rob Gronkowski (back) got his first full practice in Friday in a while and appears ready to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) landed on IR and will miss at least two more games. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) is also out.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) has been ruled out. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR, but he doesn’t appear ready. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday, but he’s still questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (shoulder) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) missed some practice time during the week, but they’ll play.