Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 11

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 11.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Friday, Nov. 19, at 2:25 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Odds: Week 11



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Indianapolis Colts Buffalo Bills +7.5 -7.5 50.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Houston Texans Tennessee Titans +9.5 -9.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Washington Football Team Carolina Panthers +3.5 -3.5 42.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM New Orleans Saints Philadelphia Eagles +1.5 -1.5 43.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Baltimore Ravens Chicago Bears -5.5 +5.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Detroit Lions Cleveland Browns +11.5 -11.5 43.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Miami Dolphins New York Jets -3.5 +3.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM San Francisco 49ers Jacksonville Jaguars -6.5 +6.5 45.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 1:00 PM Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings +0.5 -0.5 46.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:05 PM Cincinnati Bengals Las Vegas Raiders -1.5 +1.5 50.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM Arizona Cardinals Seattle Seahawks -2.5 +2.5 47.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 4:25 PM Dallas Cowboys Kansas City Chiefs +2.5 -2.5 56.5 Sunday, Nov. 21 8:20 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Los Angeles Chargers +5.5 -5.5 46.5 Monday, Nov. 22 8:15 PM New York Giants Tampa Bay Buccaneers +10.5 -10.5 49.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

