Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 11

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 11 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Latavius Murray, RB Jamaal Williams, RB James Robinson, WR Curtis Samuel, QB Lamar Jackson

Afternoon games: QB Kyler Murray

Sunday night:

Monday night: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Rob Gronkowski

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 49 degrees, overcast



Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jack Doyle (knee) missed some practice time, but he’s good to go.

bills

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Cole Beasley (ribs) was limited all week, but he’s off the report.

Baltimore Ravens at Chicago Bears (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 47 degrees, overcast



Ravens

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Miles Boykin (finger) will miss the Week 11 game. WR Marquise Brown (thigh) initially was questionable before being downgraded to out on Saturday. WR Devin Duvernay (knee) and RB Latavius Murray (ankle) were limited this week and carry questionable tags. WR Rashod Bateman (illness) doesn’t carry a designation, but QB Lamar Jackson (illness) was added to the report Saturday as questionable.

Bears

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) didn’t practice all week and is doubtful for Week 11. RB Damien Williams (knee) and WR Darnell Mooney (foot) missed some practice time this week, but they’re off the report.

Detroit Lions at Cleveland Browns (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 45 degrees, light rain



Lions

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Jared Goff (oblique) was out of practice all week and is doubtful. QB Tim Boyle (thumb) was activated and is expected to start. RB Jamaal Williams (thigh) and OT Taylor Decker (elbow) were limited Friday and are questionable. RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) was limited early in the week but made it back fully Friday. He’s good to go.

Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (calf) remains on IR. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and carries the questionable tag. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot), WR Jarvis Landry (knee) and TE Austin Hooper (shin) missed some practice time during the week, but they’re all good for Week 11.

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 57 degrees, 50% chance of light rain



Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) landed on IR after foot surgery, and he’s likely out for the rest of the regular season. WR Julio Jones (hamstring) landed on IR and will miss at least two more games. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) is also out.

Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Packers



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Aaron Jones (knee) is out for Week 11. WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) is also in danger of missing the game and is doubtful. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) missed practice time all week, but he’s off the injury report. The same goes for WR Davante Adams (shoulder), who made it back Friday.

Vikings

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Adam Thielen (heel, Achilles) practiced all week and will play.

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 53 degrees, partly cloudy



Dolphins

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. QB Tua Tagovailoa (finger) practiced Friday and is good to go. RB Duke Johnson was promoted to the active roster.

Jets

Inactives:



Lineup notes: OT Mekhi Becton (knee) remains on IR while recovering from knee surgery. QB Zach Wilson (knee) is doubtful once again. QB Joe Flacco will make the start.

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 54 degrees, mostly cloudy



Saints

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Alvin Kamara (knee) is out once again. WR Ty Montgomery (hand) will join him on the sidelines. Both starting offensive tackles will not play, either.

Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Miles Sanders (ankle, foot) was returned to the active roster Saturday from a stint on IR. WR DeVonta Smith (elbow), TE Dallas Goedert (concussion) and RB Jordan Howard (knee) all popped up on the injury report this week, but they’re all good to go.

Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, mostly cloudy



Football Team



Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) has been ruled out. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR, but he doesn’t appear ready. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday, but he’s still questionable. WR Terry McLaurin (shoulder) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) missed some practice time during the week, but they’ll play.

Panthers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month. RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) is no longer on the injury report. QB Cam Newton is slated to make his first start since rejoining the team.

San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy



49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Mohamed Sanu (knee) landed on IR. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) also is out. RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful. WR Deebo Samuel (shin) got a full practice Friday, and he’ll play.

Jaguars

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (heel, knee) was limited Thursday and Friday, and he’s questionable. RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder) practiced Friday, and he’ll play.

Cincinnati Bengals at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: Dome stadium



Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Auden Tate (thigh) graduated to a full practice Friday after he was limited Thursday, and he’s questionable for Week 11.

Raiders



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Josh Jacobs (knee) was limited all week, but he’s good to go.

Dallas Cowboys at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 56 degrees, clear



Cowboys

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. WR Amari Cooper tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Week 11. OT Tyron Smith (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) and WR CeeDee Lamb (ankle) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Chiefs

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) was activated from IR on Saturday and will be available for an undetermined share of the touches. TE Travis Kelce (neck) and WR Tyreek Hill (ankle, groin) practiced fully and are off the report.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 48 degrees, mostly cloudy



Cardinals

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) landed on IR and will miss at least three weeks. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) has been ruled out for another week. QB Kyler Murray (ankle) was limited all week and has been deemed questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision. WR A.J. Green (illness) and WR Christian Kirk (thumb) practiced Friday and are off the report.

Seahawks

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) will undergo surgery on his neck and miss the rest of the season. QB Russell Wilson (finger), RB Alex Collins (groin), TE Gerald Everett (groin) and WR DK Metcalf (foot) missed some practice time during the week, but all are off the injury report.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear (open-air dome)



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Chase Claypool (toe) made it back to a full practice Friday and will be available.

Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced Thursday and Friday, but he’s questionable. WR Keenan Allen (knee) and QB Justin Herbert (oblique) practiced all week and are fit to play.

New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 66 degrees, partly cloudy



Giants

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) has been ruled out. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and RB Devontae Booker (hip) are questionable for Week 11 and will be game-time decisions.

Buccaneers

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) was ruled out Saturday. WR Chris Godwin (foot) didn’t earn an injury designation, and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) is questionable after resting Saturday.