Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 12

It’s Thanksgiving Week as we head into Week 12. There’s a lot to be thankful for, and hopefully a spot in the fantasy playoffs is one. Let’s find those hidden gems on the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive Linemen

DE Dorance Armstrong, Dallas Cowboys

Armstrong has had nearly identical stat lines the last two games with three total tackles and a sack in each game. Injuries have thrust him into a position to see an extended look, and he has cashed in. He has a somewhat favorable schedule down the stretch to cement a place in your lineup.

DT A’Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

He’s coming off a bye week, but he was piling up tackles in the two previous weeks. He averaged seven total tackles per game. The nose tackle is an option in deeper formats if you need some depth.

Linebackers

LB Zach Cunningham, Houston Texans

Cunningham was on a lot of rosters early on, but he fizzled out around midseason. He’s back with a vengeance, though as he had 11 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass defense last week. Scoop him up and get him in there as a potential flex.

LB Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears

The former Pro Bowl defensive end has taken over for his fellow converted linebacker in Khalil Mack with an eye-popping 3.5 sacks last week. He also forced a fumble and had five tackles. He’s an imperfect linebacker in fantasy, but he faces the Detroit Lions in Week 12. That could be quite a feast.

Defensive Backs

SS Eric Murray, Houston Texans

With a bye week sandwiched in, Murray has had two solid games in a row. He had 19 tackles, an INT and two pass defenses. With the New York Jets on the docket this week, he has potential to continue his ballhawking.

CB A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons

The 2020 first-round pick has been making noise the last three weeks with five, seven and nine total tackles, respectively. He also has one INT and four pass defenses. Darius Slay deserves some honorable mention for scoring touchdowns in three of the last four games, but Terrell brings stats that you can count on more.