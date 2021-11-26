Fantasy football injury report: Week 12

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR Marquise Brown, RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard, RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Corey Davis, TE Jonnu Smith, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, TE Hunter Henry, WR Curtis Samuel, RB J.D. McKissic

ARIZONA CARDINALS – bye week

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) remains on IR.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Miles Boykin (finger) will miss the Week 12 game. WR Marquise Brown (thigh) is the only other major Raven with an injury designation, and he’s questionable. WR Devin Duvernay (knee, chest) and QB Lamar Jackson (illness) practiced Friday and are good to go.

BUFFALO BILLS – Played Thursday

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS

QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month.

CHICAGO BEARS – Played Thursday

WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) missed the Thanksgiving game.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate (thigh) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful for Week 12. WR Tyler Boyd (undisclosed) had a battle with some cramps, but he’s good to go.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

RB Kareem Hunt (calf) was designated to return from IR and has a good chance to return this week. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and carries the questionable tag. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot, groin) and WR Jarvis Landry (knee) are both banged up and missed practice time, but neither carry injury designations.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR. WR Amari Cooper (COVID-19) and WR CeeDee Lamb (concussion) were out Thanksgiving Day.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) practiced all week and is fine for Week 12.

DETROIT LIONS – Played Thursday

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) suffered a sprained shoulder in Week 12.

GREEN BAY PACKERS

RB Aaron Jones (knee) and WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) are both questionable after they were limited Friday. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play through a toe injury. The same goes for WR Davante Adams (shoulder), who practiced Thursday and Friday.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Nico Collins (hip) was limited Friday and deemed questionable.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back for a full practice Friday, and he’s off the report.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS – bye week

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (knee) remains on IR but has a slight chance of being activated.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS – Played Thursday

TE Darren Waller (knee) provided a scare Thanksgiving Day, but he appears to have avoided major injury.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and is good to go.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Robert Woods (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. TE Adam Shaheen (knee) is also out. WR Preston Williams (knee) practiced all week and is clear to play.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

WR K.J. Osborn (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), RB Damien Harris (neck) and TE Hunter Henry (neck) are all questionable after limited practice all week.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Played Thursday

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) and RB Mark Ingram (knee) missed the Thanksgiving game. TE Adam Trautman (knee) went on IR with a sprained MCL and will miss nearly six weeks.

NEW YORK GIANTS

WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and TE Kaden Smith (knee) are out. WR Kadarius Toney (quadriceps) is doubtful among the rash of quad injuries. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is doubtful, too. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR John Ross (quadriceps) are questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Michael Carter (ankle) has been ruled out. WR Corey Davis (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Jordan Howard (knee) has been ruled out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (knee) will miss the Week 12 game. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is out once again. RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) was limited all week and will play.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season. RB Alex Collins (abdomen), RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and WR DK Metcalf (foot) are worth watching through the weekend, but they should all be fine.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) will miss another game Sunday. WR Chris Godwin (foot), WR Mike Evans (back) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) missed some practice time, but all are good to go.

TENNESSEE TITANS

RB Derrick Henry (foot) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) remain on IR. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) and WR A.J. Brown (chest) are also out. RB D’Onta Foreman (triceps) practiced Friday and is good to go.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM – Monday night

TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) hasn’t practice yet this week. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) could return Monday night, and he should be picked up in most leagues. WR Curtis Samuel (groin), RB J.D. McKissic (ankle) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) have been limited all week. Saturday will be a big day for them.