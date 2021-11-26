Vegas odds chart for daily fantasy football play: Week 12

A good way to start your weekly homework for DFS (daily fantasy sports) play is to analyze the early Vegas odds around Week 12.

These guys have a long history of making money off of setting the right game spread and points scored. So it can be an early indicator of teams to target due to high-scoring potential, and teams to avoid for the opposite reason.

NFL Odds: Week 12



Day Time (ET) Away Home Away odds Home Odds Total points O/U Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins -2.5 +2.5 41.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM New York Jets Houston Texans +2.5 -2.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Philadelphia Eagles New York Giants -3.5 +3.5 45.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Tampa Bay Buccaneers Indianapolis Colts -3.5 +3.5 52.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars -2.5 +2.5 45.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Tennessee Titans New England Patriots +6.5 -6.5 43.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 1:00 PM Pittsburgh Steelers Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 -3.5 44.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 4:05 PM Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos -2.5 +2.5 48.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM Minnesota Vikings San Francisco 49ers +3.5 -3.5 49.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 4:25 PM Los Angeles Rams Green Bay Packers -1.5 +1.5 47.5 Sunday, Nov. 28 8:20 PM Cleveland Browns Baltimore Ravens +3.5 -3.5 46.5 Monday, Nov. 29 8:15 PM Seattle Seahawks Washington Football Team +0.5 -0.5 46.5

OFF = No odds currently listed.

