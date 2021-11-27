Gameday inactives, injuries and weather: Week 12

Sunday updates will begin when teams start releasing official pregame inactives and starter information to the league. This is typically around 60-90 minutes prior to the kickoff of their game.

Weather forecasts are courtesy of The Football Database.

Week 12 gameday inactives, weather and notes

TODAY’S KEY GAME-TIME DECISIONS

Early games: RB Cordarrelle Patterson, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB Damien Harris, TE Hunter Henry

Afternoon games: RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Aaron Jones, WR Allen Lazard

Sunday night: WR Marquise Brown, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Monday night: WR Curtis Samuel

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 42 degrees, partly cloudy



Steelers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Eric Ebron (knee) was placed on IR. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder) practiced fully Friday and is good to go.

Bengals

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Auden Tate (thigh) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful for Week 12. WR Tyler Boyd had a battle with some cramps, but he’s good to go.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 39 degrees, cloudy (dome stadium)



Buccaneers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Antonio Brown (ankle) will miss another game Sunday. WR Chris Godwin (foot), WR Mike Evans (back) and TE Rob Gronkowski (back) missed some practice time, but all are good to go.

Colts

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR T.Y. Hilton (toe) practiced fully Friday and is off the report.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 76 degrees, mostly cloudy



Panthers

Inactives:



Lineup notes: QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month.

Dolphins

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. TE Adam Shaheen (knee) is also out. WR Preston Williams (knee) practiced all week and is clear to play. RB Phillip Lindsay was claimed off Houston’s waivers this week.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 38 degrees, mostly cloudy



Titans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Derrick Henry (foot) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) remain on IR. WR A.J. Brown (chest) joined them on Saturday. RB Jeremy McNichols (concussion) is out. RB D’Onta Foreman (triceps) practiced Friday and is good to go.

Patriots

Inactives:

Lineup notes: TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (knee), RB Damien Harris (neck) and TE Hunter Henry (neck) are all questionable after limited practice all week.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 41 degrees, mostly cloudy



Eagles

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Jordan Howard (knee) has been ruled out.

Giants

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and TE Kaden Smith (knee) are out. WR Kadarius Toney (quadriceps) is doubtful among the rash of quad injuries. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) is doubtful, too. RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and WR John Ross (quadriceps) are questionable.

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 58 degrees, overcast



Falcons

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Calvin Ridley (personal) will miss an undetermined amount of time as he focuses on mental health. RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) was limited all week and is questionable. He’ll be a game-time decision.

Jaguars

Inactives:



Lineup notes: RB James Robinson (heel, knee) made it back for a full practice Friday, and he’s off the report.

New York Jets at Houston Texans (1:00 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 59 degrees, mostly cloudy (retractable-roof dome)



Jets

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Michael Carter (ankle) was placed on IR. WR Corey Davis (groin) was downgraded from questionable to doubtful on Saturday.

Texans

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Nico Collins (hip) was limited Friday and deemed questionable. RB Phillip Lindsay released this week and claimed by Miami.

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos (4:05 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 67 degrees, clear



Chargers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps) practiced all week and is good to go.

Broncos



Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder) practiced all week and is fine for Week 12.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 34 degrees, mostly cloudy



Rams

Inactives:

Lineup notes: WR Robert Woods (knee) is out for the season with a torn ACL. WR Ben Skowronek (back) will sit this one out.

Packers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Aaron Jones (knee) and WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) are both questionable after they were limited Friday. QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) will play through a toe injury. The same goes for WR Davante Adams (shoulder), who practiced Thursday and Friday.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers (4:25 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 70 degrees, clear



Vikings

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR K.J. Osborn (knee) practiced all week and is good to go.

49ers

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is out once again. RB Elijah Mitchell (rib, finger) was limited all week and is questionable.

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (8:20 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 43 degrees, mostly cloudy



Browns

Inactives:

Lineup notes: RB Kareem Hunt (calf) was activated off IR and will return this week. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) was limited Friday and carries the questionable tag. QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot, groin) and WR Jarvis Landry (knee) are both banged up and missed practice time, but neither carry injury designations.

Ravens

Inactives:



Lineup notes: WR Miles Boykin (finger) will miss the Week 12 game. WR Marquise Brown (thigh) is the only other major Raven with an injury designation, and he’s questionable. WR Devin Duvernay (knee, chest) and QB Lamar Jackson (illness) practiced Friday and are good to go.

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team (8:15 p.m. EST)

Kickoff Weather: 36 degrees, clear



Seahawks

Lineup notes: RB Chris Carson (neck) is out for the season. RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) and RB Travis Homer (calf) have been ruled out. RB Alex Collins (abdomen) and WR DK Metcalf (foot) don’t have injury tags and should all be fine.

Football Team



Lineup notes: TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) has been ruled out. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) could return Monday night but wasn’t yet activated as of Saturday evening. WR Curtis Samuel (groin) was limited all week and is questionable. RB J.D. McKissic (ankle) and RB Antonio Gibson (shin) escaped injury tags.