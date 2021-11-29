Sunday Snippets - Week 12

Here’s a quick rundown of the Sunday NFL games with a fantasy perspective.

PIT 10, CIN 41

The Steelers were never remotely in this blowout loss, and Ben Roethlisberger threw for 263 yards and one score but also two interceptions. And he was again banged up and looked like the same weak-armed, slow quarterback that’s been a problem this year. Diontae Johnson (9-95) and Chase Claypool (3-82) turned in decent yardage but Pat Freiermuth (4-40, TD) caught the lone touchdown. Najee Harris was limited to only 23 yards on eight carries and caught three passes for 14 yards in one of his worst performances. The 5-6-1 Steelers are on a three-game losing streak and host the Ravens this week.

The Bengals steamrolled the Steelers, mainly relying on Joe Mixon (28-165, 2 TD) while Joe Burrow passed for just 190 yards and one score to Tee Higgins (6-114, TD). Ja’Marr Chase (3-39) had the rare off game, and no other receivers managed more than 13 yards because Mixon and the Bengals’ defense was far more than the Steelers could handle. The win keepers the 8-4 Bengals at home again this week to face the Chargers.

NYJ 21, HOU 14

The Jets trailed 14-3 but then took over the game starting at the end of the second quarter. Practice-squad call-up Austin Walter ran in a touchdown on his nine rushes for 38 yards while Tevin Coleman (16-67) and Ty Johnson (6-42) showed why you cannot rely on this backfield once Michael Carter left. Zach Wilson got his first start since Week 7 but only threw for 145 yards and one interception, but also ran in a score. No Jets receiver totaled more than 47 yards or scored. But the Jets ended their three-game losing streak and rise to 3-8 in what may be their final win. They’ll face the visiting Eagles this week.

The Texans lost at home, against the Jets, when they held a 14-3 lead late in the second quarter. The backfield totaled just 66 rushing yards and no scores, but Rex Burkhead added three catches to total 54 yards. Tyrod Taylor threw for just 158 yards and two scores between Brandin Cooks (3-45, TD) and Brevin Jordan (3-23, TD). The Texans lost because they gave up 154 rushing yards to the Jets. Now they drop to 2-9 and host the Colts in Week 13.

ATL 21, JAC 14

The Falcons end their two-game losing stretch thanks almost entirely to Cordarrelle Patterson (16-108, 2 TD) who also caught two passes for 27 yards. Matt Ryan only passed for 190 yards and a score to Russell Gage (6-62) , and Kyle Pitts turned six targets into just two catches for 26 yards for one of his worst showings. While Patterson alone isn’t enough to win most games, it was certainly plenty to be the Jaguars. Wayne Gallman (4-19) and Mike Davis (5-16) were also involved in the rushing effort, though it is less clear why. The 5-6 Falcons host the Buccaneers this weekend.

James Robinson (17-86) added three catches for 29 yards to top the century mark in total yards. Trevor Lawrence had an opportunity for improved stats but only managed 228 passing yards and one touchdown with one interception. Laquon Treadwell (4-53) and Marvin Jones (4-43) were the leading receivers in this offense that lacks any spark, even facing a weaker defense. The Jaguars fall to 2-9 and are on a three-game losing streak. Playing at the Rams this week is not likely to improve the results.

CAR 10, MIA 33

The Panthers didn’t just lose the game – they lost ugly. Cam Newton stole the one touchdown but only ran for five yards. He completed just 5-of-21 for 92 yards and two interceptions and was eventually replaced by P.J. Walker, who was only marginally any better. Christian McCaffrey ran for only 35 yards on ten carries plus failed to catch the only pass thrown his way. He also injured his ankle and missed the second half. DJ Moore caught four passes for 103 yards thanks to opening the game with a 64-yard reception. But no other receiver topped 24 yards in this offensive implosion. The Panthers drop to 5-7 and go onto their bye needing to make decisions on whether to keep Newton or switch to Walker.

The only Dolphins that turned in a big performance was Jaylen Waddle (9-137, TD) but no other receiver totaled more than 32 yards and Tue Tagovailoa threw for just 230 yards and the one touchdown. Myles Gaskin had one of his best games when he scored twice on his 16 rushes for 48 yards. Phillip Lindsay was added to the backfield last week and ran for 42 yards on 12 carries when he was immediately thrust into the committee rotation. Salvon Ahmed only gained 17 yards on his five runs. The win lifts the Dolphins to 5-7 and they host the Giants for Week 13.

TEN 13, NE 36

It is as if Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown had an importance to the Titans’ offense. Playing without either (or Julio Jones if he even matters anymore), left the Titans unable to compete. Dontrell Hilliard (12-131, TD) and D’Onta Foreman (19-109) both had tons of rushing yards but the Titans had no business running the ball in a game that they lost by 23 points. Their second score was a 68-yard run by Hilliard at the end of the second quarter and the Titans never scored again. Ryan Tannehill only completed 11-of-21 for 93 yards and one score. The Titans drop to 8-4 and head onto their bye.

The Patriots didn’t run as much as expected. Rhamondre Stevenson (9-46) and Damien Harris (11-40, TD) didn’t make much of a dent but Mac Jones passed for 310 yards and two scores. Jakobi Meyers (5-98) led the receivers while Kendrick Bourne (5-61, 2 TD) handled the scoring. Jones connected with five different receivers for at least three catches each. The 8-4 Patriots are on an NFL-leading six-game winning streak and play in Buffalo this week for a critical AFC East matchup.

PHI 7, NYG 13

This game was only 0-3 at the half and 0-10 entering the fourth quarter. The Eagles couldn’t do much passing with Jalen Hurts completing just 14-of-31 for 129 yards and three interceptions so that no receiver gained more than 32 yards or scored. Hurts ran for 77 yards on eight rushes, and the running backs were the most productive players for the Eagles. Boston Scott (15-64, TD) and Miles Sanders (9-64) were both productive if not under-used. It was a disappointing game after Hurts ran in three scores in the 40-29 win at the Saints that seemed to incorrectly suggest that the Eagles were on the rise. The 5-7 Eagles miss a chance to get closer to the Cowboys in the NFC East and play at the Jets this week.

The Giants are on a two-game winning streak even though the offense continues to struggle. Saquon Barkley was held to only 40 yards on 13 carries and he added 13 yards on four receptions. Daniel Jones threw for 202 yards and one score, with Kenny Golladay (3-50) and Darius Slayton (3-40) as the top receivers. The Giants won, but the defense deserves the recognition for this win. The best thing that the offense did was to never turn over the ball while the Eagles lost it four times. The 4-6 Giants play in Miami for Week 13.

LAC 13, DEN 28

The Chargers trailed throughout this contest and couldn’t generate a rushing attack with Austin Ekeler held to 31 yards on 12 carries though he caught six passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Justin Herbert ran for 36 yards and passed for 303 yards and two scores, with two interceptions. Keenan Allen (7-85) and Mike Williams (4-39) were the top receivers though Jared Cook (2-25, TD) caught the other score. Herbert connected with eight different receivers for at least two catches each. The Chargers dropped to 6-5 and missed their chance to tie with the Chiefs in the AFC West. They travel to lay in Cincinnati this week.

There wasn’t much passing by the Broncos but there didn’t need to much in the big win. Teddy Bridgewater got knocked from the game and Drew Lock finished but they only combined for 155 passing yards and one score. No wideout topped 26 yards in the game. Javonte Williams ran for 54 yards and a score on 14 rushes and was also the leading receiver with three catches for 57 yards. Melvin Gordon gained 83 yards on 17 rushes and caught a five-yard pass. The Chargers couldn’t stop the Broncos’ backfield and Denver returned an interception for a score. The 6-5 Broncos play at the Chiefs for Week 13.

LAR 28, GB 36

Another great game, though the Packers led throughout and the Rams only made it look close with ten points in the fourth quarter. Darrel Henderson rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries but never gained more than seven yards on any run. He added four catches for 18 yards and a touchdown to salvage his fantasy value. Matt Stafford threw for 302 yards and three scores, and Cooper Kupp led the Rams with seven catches for 96 yards. The other two scores went to Van Jefferson (3-93, TD) who scored on a 79-yard completion, and Odell Beckham (5-84, TD) who turned in a 54-yard fourth quarter. The Rams couldn’t put together long drives and had to settle for a couple of long-scoring passes. They fall to 7-4 and host the Jaguars this week.

The Packers took off with a 17-point third quarter that included a pick-six. Aaron Jones was active, but only gained 23 yards on ten carries and he had no catches. AJ Dillon ended with 69 yards on 20 rushes and added five receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown. Aaron Rodgers got a little more banged up but still threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns while running in a score as well. Davante Adams (8-104) and Randall Cobb (4-95, TD) did the most damage while no other receiver gained more than 50 yards. The 9-3 Packers land on their much-needed bye so Jones and Rodgers can get some rest.

MIN 26, SF 34

The Vikings led 14-7 in the second quarter but then only managed one more offensive score and a kick-return touchdown the rest of the game. Dalvin Cook ran for only 39 yards on ten carries but gained 64 yards on six catches and left with a shoulder injury so that Alexander Mattison (7-21, TD) could get the third quarter score. Justin Jefferson turned four catches into 83 yards while Adam Thielen (5-62, 2 TD) handled all the pass scores. Kirk Cousins threw for 238 yards and the two scores but couldn’t find the end zone in the final quarter. The Vikes fall to 5-6 and play in Detroit for Week 13.

The 49ers offense is becoming scary in both talent and challenge to defend. Jimmy Garoppolo passed for just 230 yards and one score, and only Brandon Aiyuk (3-91) gained more than 37 receiving yards. But the rushing effort was dominating, with Elijah Mitchell (27-133, TD) and Deebo Samuel (6-66, 2 TD) gaining chunks of yards and scoring three touchdowns. Samuel later left the game with a groin injury. The score was 14-14 to start the third quarter and then all of the scoring happened in the third quarter. The 49ers won their last three games and at 6-5 are at least a strong contender for a wild card. They travel to Seattle for Week 13.

CLE 10, BAL 16

Hard to justify staying up late on a Sunday night for a 26-point game. The Ravens defense looked formidable at home when they held the Browns backfield to minimal gains. Nick Chubb (8-16) added 23 yards on two catches for one of his worst efforts and Kareem Hunt (7-20) returned from injured reserve and never caught a pass. When the Ravens rushing offense gets shut down, the Browns will always struggle. Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards and one touchdown to David Njoku (3-35, TD) but only Jarvis Landry (6-111) gained more than 50 yards as a receiver. The Browns defense did a great job at containing the Ravens weapons, but the offense was sluggish and couldn’t get on track. The 6-6 Browns remain in the basement of the AFC North but still have a shot at a wild card. They enter their bye this week to get rest and heal up. And then they play the Ravens again in Week 14.

The Ravens were more effective rushing than passing, with Lamar Jackson throwing for 165 yards and a score along with four interceptions that made the win all the more surprising. Mark Andrews (4-65, TD) caught a 13-yard touchdown that looked more like a Hail Mary with Jackson dropping so far back to avoid the rush. Marquise Brown ended with eight catches for 51 yards but did not score. No other receivers managed more than 31 yards. Jackson also ran for 68 yards on 17 rushes, while Devonta Freeman gained 52 yards on 16 carries. It was a tedious game to watch with minimal scoring. But the Ravens survived and their 8-3 record is currently the best in the AFC. They play yet another big game in Pittsburgh this week, and then play in Cleveland in Week 14.

The Game-o-the-Week

TB 38, IND 31

With 69 total points, this was the top game of the week, but they were all scored in unexpected ways. Tom Brady passed for just 226 yards and one touchdown, and most of that ended up with Rob Gronkowski (7-123) while Chris Godwin (4-24) and Mike Evans (3-16) were both held to minimal production. Both wideouts only fielded five targets. The star of the game was Leonard Fournette (17-100, 3 TD) who also scored a fourth time on his seven catches for 31 yards. Ronald Jones chipped in a score on his seven runs for 37 yards but the Colts just had no answer for the Buccaneers backfield. The Buccaneers rallied from 24-14 with 24 second-half points. The win sends the 8-3 Buccaneers to Atlanta this week.

Jonathan Taylor ended with 83 yards and one score on his 16 carries but most of that came later in the game. Carson Wentz had to keep the Colts in the game with his arm and he passed for 306 yards and three scores, with two interceptions. Michael Pittman was quiet with four catches for 53 yards, but Jack Doyle (6-81, TD) and Ashton Dulin (1-62, TD) were the difference-makers. Even T.Y. Hilton (4-28, TD) showed up and all three turned in their best efforts of the year. It just wasn’t quite enough. The Colts fall to 6-6 and play at the Texans for Week 13.