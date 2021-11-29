Tunnel Vision of Week 12

SUNDAY SALUTES Quarterbacks Pass-Rush TD Josh Allen 260 – 43 4 Carson Wentz 306 – 21 3 Aaron Rodgers 307 – 2 3 Matthew Stafford 302 – (-1) 3 Dak Prescott 375 – 3 2 Running Backs Yards TD Leonard Fournette 17-100 rush

7-31 catch 4 Joe Mixon 28-165 rush

4-(-2) catch 2 Elijah Mitchell 27-133 rush

5-35 catch 1 Austin Ekeler 12-31 rush

6-68 catch 1 Dontrell Hilliard 12-131 rush

1-2 catch 1 Wide Receivers Yards TD Jaylen Waddle 9-137 1 Tee Higgins 6-114 1 Adam Thielen 5-62 2 Kendrick Bourne 5-61 2 Deebo Samuel 6-66 rush

1-12 catch 2 Tight Ends Yards TD Jack Doyle 6-81 1 Rob Gronkowski 7-123 0 Dawson Knox 3-32 2 Dalton Schultz 3-46 1 Mark Andrews 4-65 1 Placekickers XP FG Daniel Carlson 3 5 Nick Folk 3 5 Evan McPherson 5 2 Mason Crosby 3 3 Justin Tucker 1 3 Defense Sack – TO TD Dolphins 5 – 3 1 Bengals 3 – 3 1 Giants 1 – 4 0 Packers 2 – 3 1 Broncos 3 – 2 1

Bumps, Bruises and Bowouts

QB Teddy Bridgewater – Leg

RB Christian McCaffrey – Ankle

RB Trey Sermon – Ankle

RB Dalvin Cook – Shoulder

WR Deebo Samuel – Groin

WR Randall Cobb – Groin

TE Dan Arnold – Knee

Chasing Ambulances

Light week but some big names.

QB Teddy Bridgewater (DEN) – Injured his lower leg when he was sacked but was X-rayed and returned to the game despite his leg swelling. The Broncos preferred an injured Bridgewater to a healthy Drew Lock. An MRI will look at the leg on Monday, but he played with the injury in the second half.

RB Christian McCaffrey (CAR) – Injured his ankle in the second half and did not return. He left the stadium wearing a walking boot. He tried playing through the injury but was yanked from the game. McCaffrey rolled his ankle and will have it looked at more on Monday. Chuba Hubbard would replace him if the injury was serious, but the Panthers head onto their bye, so there are two weeks for McCaffrey to heal.

RB Trey Sermon (SF) – Left in the second quarter with an undescribed right leg injury and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He was carted to the locker room, so the injury was more than a “ding.” Sermon is a No. 3 running back at best, so there’s no waiver wire additions involved regardless of his test result.

RB Dalvin Cook (MIN) – After a rough tackle, Cook writhed on the ground in pain and was later carted off the field. He’s been reported to suffer a dislocation in his shoulder and there will be tests to determine how much damage there was. The Vikings play at the Lions this week and Alexander Mattison will be a coveted starter if Cook remains out.

WR Deebo Samuel (SF) – Was hit in the third quarter and was slow to get up. He spent time in the medical tent and did not return to the game with a groin injury. Samuel will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the damage.

TE Dan Arnold (JAC) – Made a nine-yard catch in the second quarter but was slow to get up. He injured his knee and did not return to the game. There is hope that the injury is not severe, but he will be tested on Monday.

Free Agents, Flops and Other Notables

RB Austin Walter (NYJ) – The Rice University product was undrafted in 2019 and signed as an undrafted free agent with the 49ers, got waived, joined the Giants, got waived, then to the XFL, and finally back to the 49ers, and then he was added to the Jets last May. Once there, he landed on injured reserve, was released, then joined the Jets’ practice squad in October. When Michael Carter was placed on injured reserve, they called up Walter from the practice squad on Saturday and suddenly he was playing in Houston where he went to high school and college.

Tevin Coleman (16-67) and Ty Johnson (6-42) were a bit more productive, but Walter (9-38, TD) joined the growing list of practice squad running backs that get called up and surprise in their first game. The Jets host the Eagles, so there’s a chance of another productive performance though without Carter, the committee approach is back in full use.

QB Cam Newton (CAR) – His first start produced three touchdowns and moderate yardage. His second was a disaster, despite facing the No. 28 defense versus quarterbacks. Newton only completed 5-of-21 passes for 92 yards and two interceptions before getting the hook in the second half. He had a QB rating of 5.8 but he completed a 64-yard pass to DJ Moore to start the game. The Panthers are going on their bye this week, and head coach Matt Rhule already said Newton remains the starter for Week 14 versus Atlanta. But Rhule will have two weeks to think about it.

WR Jaylen Waddle (MIA) – Finally turned in his first 100-yard performance when he posted nine catches for 137 yards and a touchdown on the Panthers. He’s already become solid with at least 60 yards each week, and now scored in two straight games.

WR Deebo Samuel (SF) – Left the win over the Vikings with a groin injury but ran for 66 yards and two scores on six rushes and caught a 12-yard pass before leaving. That made Samuel the first wide receiver in NFL history to record 1,000 receiving yards, five receiving touchdowns and five rushing touchdowns in a season. He is also the first wide receiver to have scored five rushing touchdowns in a season since the Super Bowl era started in 1966.

RB Dontrell Hilliard (TEN) – Speaking of ex-practice squadders, Hilliard was a surprise in Week 11 when he ran for 35 yards and caught eight passes for 47 yards replacing Jeremy McNichols. On Sunday in a painful beatdown by the Patriots, Hilliard was the lone bright spot with 12 carries for 131 yards that included a 68-yard touchdown run and one short reception. The Titans head onto their bye, but Hilliard’s earned the right to remain on the active roster and contribute.

RB Kareem Hunt (CLE) – After missing five weeks with a sprained knee, Hunt returned to face the Ravens and flopped. He only gained 20 yards on seven rushes and failed to catch his only pass target. Nick Chubb was held to a season-worst 16 yards on eight runs, so it wasn’t just Hunt. And he goes onto his bye only to face the Ravens yet again in Week 14.

RB Matt Breida (BUF) – Zack Moss was a healthy scratch on Thanksgiving, and Breida (9-26) shared the backfield with Devin Singletary (15-44). Breida also added two receptions for 29 yards and scored for the second time in the last three games. His role as a receiver will be a bigger asset this week against the Patriots.

TE Cole Kmet (CHI) – Reeled in six catches for 67 yards in Week 9 and then only managed one catch in Week 10. But the second-year tight end played in Detroit and set a career-best eight receptions for 65 yards. He scored twice as a rookie but none so far this year, but Kmet is becoming a reliable outlet for both Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

TE Dawson Knox (BUF) – Was a top tight end with five scores through Week 5 but fractured his hand in Week 6 and went on injured reserve. He returned in Week 10 with just one catch but then stepped up to six receptions for 80 yards versus the Colts in Week 11. On Sunday, he only caught three passes for 32 yards but found the end zone twice.

Huddle player of the week

RB Leonard Fournette (JAC) – Quite a journey for Fournette who was a 1.04 pick in 2017, a star in Jacksonville until he wasn’t, a Super Bowl and now this. His career-best performance had 17 rushes for 100 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Colts, and he added seven receptions for 31 yards and a fourth touchdown. That was around 44 points in most leagues and plenty to get that Week 12 win.

Salute!

Drama 101 – Somebody has to laugh, somebody has to cry

Comedy Yards TDs Tragedy Yards TDs QB Carson Wentz 327 3 QB Tom Brady 228 1 RB Dontrell Hilliard 133 1 RB Aaron Jones 23 0 RB Matt Breida 55 1 RB C. McCaffrey 35 0 WR Randall Cobb 95 1 WR Mike Evans 16 0 WR DeSean Jackson 102 1 WR Chris Godwin 24 0 WR Van Jefferson 93 1 WR Ja’Marr Chase 39 0 TE Jack Doyle 81 1 TE George Kittle 13 0 PK Daniel Carlson 3 XP 5 FG PK Jake Elliot 1 XP Huddle Fantasy Points = 144 Huddle Fantasy Points = 30

