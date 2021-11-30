Fantasy football IDP free-agent report: Week 13

How is it Week 13 already? This season has flown by, and we hope the wind has been at your sails in the standings. Let’s keep the ship moving!

Defensive Linemen

DE Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

The former All-Pro went off in Week 11 with a season-high 3.5 sacks and had a bye last week. He’ll be a hot pickup on waivers this week. The Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos. Teddy Bridgewater is under center, and he moves like his feet are in cement. Jones has a chance for another big game.

DE Jaelan Phillips, Miami Dolphins

The first-round pick has come on strong. He has at least a half-sack in four straight games, and he’s coming off a breakout, three-sack game last week. He’ll face both lowly New York teams with a bye in between the next three weeks. Get him while he’s sizzling.

Linebackers

LB Tyus Bowser, Baltimore Ravens

Bowser has been one of the better linebackers in fantasy the last two weeks. He has nine tackles, three sacks, a forced fumble and two pass defenses during the stretch. He also has games against three banged-up quarterbacks when he faces the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers upcoming.

LB Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots

The cagey veteran exploded in Week 11 with eight tackles, an INT, two sacks, a pass defense and a touchdown. He backed it up with five tackles, a forced fumble and three pass defenses last week. He’ll face the Buffalo Bills this week before a bye, so his shelf life might not last long, but he’s there for depth.

Defensive Backs

CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Usually better in real life than in fantasy, the stud corner has been piling up tackles. He has 20 stops over the last month but has just one pass defense. They’re clearly going away from him on the field, but he still has an eye for making plays.

SS Ronnie Harrison Jr., Cleveland Browns

He’s on a bye this week, but he just racked up 14 tackles and an INT last week. Pick him up and stash him as his schedule is pretty favorable the rest of the way.