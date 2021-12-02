Betting the NFL Line: Week 13

Home-field advantage seems unlucky in Week 13, and eight home teams are underdogs this week out of the 14 games on the schedule. We break down all of them to find which of the available bets will be the best for you to explore to take home a little extra early holiday money.

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook (updated Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 7:30 p.m. ET) … If you’re in CO or NJ, place all of your legal, online sports wagers with Tipico Sportsbook.

NFL Betting Odds and Lines: Week 13

Dallas Cowboys (-220) at New Orleans Saints (+175)

Facing Dallas may not be the best defense for Taysom Hill to get his first start of the season against. The Cowboys are solid favorites (4.5 points at -110 for both the Cowboys and Saints). Things are in free fall in New Orleans, and the Cowboys are looking to stay on pace to compete for as high a seed as possible. Those two directions don’t bode well for the Saints. Take the Cowboys and lay the 4.5 points (-110).

Minnesota Vikings (-320) at Detroit Lions (+290)

The Vikings are a playoff-quality team but find ways to lose close games. That could be why they’re such a prohibitive favorite (6.5 points at -125 Vikings, +102 Lions). Detroit remains winless and Minnesota at looking at their 2021 playoff chances hinging in the next eight days – Sunday at Detroit and Thursday at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Even without Dalvin Cook, the offense has enough weapons to mow through a suspect Lions defense. Take the Vikings and lay the 6.5 points (-125).

Arizona Cardinals (-380) at Chicago Bears (+290)

The Cardinals are coming off their bye week in possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Bears are wheezing despite a narrow escape win at Detroit on Thanksgiving Day. The intriguing number here is the Over/Under (45.5 points at -112 Over, -108 Under). I have little confidence that the Bears offense can put up the 14-17 points required to hit that point and, while taking the Cardinals and laying 7.5 points is tempting, I like the O/U bet more. Take the Under (-108).

Philadelphia Eagles (-300) at New York Jets (+230)

The Eagles have been a quirky team this year that can be dominant against teams ineffective at stopping the run. The Jets fit in that category. While I’ll never bet on the Jets to win me money, I love the Over/Under number (45.5 points at -108 Over, -112 Under). The Eagles are capable of putting big points, but when you suddenly want to run 35-40 times, that eats a lot of clock. It make take at least one special teams or defensive touchdown to hit this point. Take the Under (-112).

Indianapolis Colts (-450) at Houston Texans (+330)

I have no respect for how the Texans front office has gutted the organization, and the Colts have been one of the easiest teams in the league to predict – they lose to elite teams and beat up on the jabroni teams. Houston is an ultimate jabroni. The Colts are heavy favorites (8.5 points at -112 Colts, -108 Jets). It would consider boosting this to 10 points or even a tick higher, because this one could get ugly is Jonathan Taylor runs wild again. Take the Colts and lay the 8.5 points (-112).

New York Giants (+170) at Miami Dolphins (-210)

I knew the Over/Under was going to be low, but I didn’t think it would be this low (40.5 points at -108 Over, -112 Under). Miami has quietly been on a roll, and the Giants have enough playmakers on offense to put up points. It may require a late score at garbage time to get it done, but take the Over (-108).

Los Angeles Chargers (+135) at Cincinnati Bengals (-170)

I’ve been bullish on the Bengals all season, and the Chargers do a lot of things I like on both sides of the ball as well. The Over/Under is the highest number of the week (50.5 points at -108 Over, -112 Under), and I still think it’s too low. Of all the games on the Week 13 schedule, I think this one has the highest likelihood of being the 34-31 shootout we seem to see at least a couple of times a week. Take the Over (-108).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-650) at Atlanta Falcons (+440)

The Bucs are huge favorites (10.5 points at -115 Bucs, -105 Falcons). It’s as if the line is daring bettors to take the Buccaneers. Given how much is still up in the air in the NFC standings, the Bucs need to slap around every creampuff remaining on the schedule and the offensively challenged Falcons resemble that remark. Take the Buccaneers and lay the 10.5 points (-115).

Washington Football Team (+115) at Las Vegas Raiders (-140)

Washington has been my kryptonite all season, because I believed in their defense early coming off of last year and then didn’t give them enough credit. As such, I want nothing to do with the point spread. For two teams that are at their best when they run 30 times, I was a little surprised to see an Over/Under as high as this (49.5 points at -110 for both). I could see a 23-20 type of game, which leaves a lot of wiggle room. Take the Under (-110).

Jacksonville Jaguars (+550) at Los Angeles Rams (-850)

The Rams are the largest point-spread favorite of the week (12.5 points at -105 Jaguars, -115 Rams). They deserve to be in this position, and the Jaguars have fared a lot better when given points than actual final scores. However, I’m not buying into Duval County under any circumstances, even though it means leaving a lot of points on the table. Take the Rams and lay the 12.5 points (-115).

Baltimore Ravens (-220) at Pittsburgh Steelers (+175)

It was about at this point last year when the Steelers went from the last unbeaten team in the league to one of the worst teams that made the playoffs. The Ravens are a respectable favorite (4.5 points at -108 Ravens, -112 Steelers). They always say in this rivalry you can throw the records out the window. It’s going to be a bloodbath. While I don’t disagree with that sentiment, I’m keeping the records in mind. Take the Ravens and lay the 4.5 points (-108).

San Francisco 49ers (-175) at Seattle Seahawks (+140)

The 12th Man is getting too accustomed to teams coming into their house and leaving with a win. While this has all the makings of a proverbial “trap game” with the Niners as a road favorite (3.5 points at +100 49ers, -120 Seahawks), the Legion of Boom is dead and what has replaced it is a defense that struggles to stop the run, and few teams run better than the 49ers. Take the 49ers and lay the 3.5 points (+100).

Denver Broncos (+340) at Kansas City Chiefs (-475)

As of Wednesday, it officially became December. That’s when Andy Reid-coached teams start hitting their stride in preparation for the playoffs. The Chiefs offense hasn’t been what has taken them to the last two Super Bowls, but they’re still prohibitive favorites (9.5 points at -108 Chiefs, -112 Broncos). Arrowhead Stadium is miserably loud at a noon game. In prime time? It will be deafening and the Broncos will have a hard time calling audibles to change out of bad plays. They’ve proved me wrong before, but I would lay 13.5 points, which makes 9.5 a lot more manageable. Take the Chiefs and lay the 9.5 points (-108).

New England Patriots (+125) at Buffalo Bills (-155)

Nobody is hotter than the Patriots right now, which explains why the Bills are such slight favorites (2.5 points at +105 Patriots, -130 Bills). This has the makings of a statement game, especially seeing as the teams have their rematch in three weeks in Boston. I’ve learned not to underestimate the Patriots at any time, but getting less than a field goal to give at home for Buffalo in front of the Bills Mafia is tough to pass up. Take the Bills and lay the 2.5 points (-130).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).