Fantasy football injury report: Week 13

This is a team-by-team review of any key fantasy football player injury news after this week’s practice activity and team statements. Only those players listed on the team’s official injury report will be addressed, unless the situation warrants further attention.

PLEASE NOTE: The NFL releases their final official injury report late on Friday (after 5:00 p.m. ET). Teams on the West Coast often report their injuries late and may not be included in the initial publication.

This week’s key game-time decisions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Kyler Murray, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, WR Brandin Cooks, RB David Johnson, WR Odell Beckham Jr., RB Darrell Henderson, QB Jalen Hurts, WR Corey Davis, RB Alex Collins, RB Rashaad Penny, WR Curtis Samuel, WR DeSean Jackson, RB Josh Jacobs

ARIZONA CARDINALS

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder) remains on IR but is expected back in Week 14. WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) and QB Kyler Murray (ankle) are questionable. Hopkins didn’t practice Friday, but Murray got a limited practice.



ATLANTA FALCONS

WR Calvin Ridley (personal) remains out as he focuses on mental health.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

WR Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful for Week 13. WR Devin Duvernay (thigh) practiced Friday and is good to go.

BUFFALO BILLS – Monday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

CAROLINA PANTHERS – bye week

RB Christian McCaffrey (ankle) will miss the rest of the season as he was placed on IR. QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) went on IR with a crack in his scapula and will miss at least a month.

CHICAGO BEARS

WR Marquise Goodwin (foot, ribs) and RB Damien Williams (calf) are out. WR Allen Robinson (hamstring) and QB Justin Fields (ribs) are doubtful. TE Cole Kmet (groin) made it back to a full practice Friday and is good to go.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

WR Auden Tate (thigh) didn’t practice all week, and he’s doubtful again.

CLEVELAND BROWNS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

DALLAS COWBOYS – Played Thursday

TE Blake Jarwin (hip) remains on IR.

DENVER BRONCOS

RB Melvin Gordon (shoulder, hip) isn’t expected to play and is listed as doubtful. QB Teddy Bridgewater (leg) practiced all week and will play.

DETROIT LIONS

RB D’Andre Swift (shoulder) will miss the Week 13 game.

GREEN BAY PACKERS – bye week

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

HOUSTON TEXANS

WR Danny Amendola (knee) is out this week. WR Chris Conley (illness), WR Brandin Cooks (illness) and RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) are all questionable. Conley and Cooks were limited Friday, while Johnson was idle.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

TE Jack Doyle (knee) made it back to a full practice Friday, but he’s questionable.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

TE Dan Arnold (knee) went on IR and could miss the rest of the season. RB James Robinson (heel, knee) was limited Friday and was deemed questionable … his normal routine.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) is questionable with an illness.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

TE Darren Waller (knee, back) is doubtful this week. WR DeSean Jackson (calf) and RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) have questionable tags.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

WR Odell Beckham Jr. (hip) and RB Darrell Henderson (thigh) were limited Friday and are questionable.



MIAMI DOLPHINS

WR Will Fuller (finger) remains on IR. RB Phillip Lindsay (ankle) is listed as doubtful.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) is out for Week 13.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – Monday night

No noteworthy injuries for fantasy.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS – Played Thursday

RB Alvin Kamara (knee) missed another game Thursday. QB Taysom Hill (finger) suffered a torn tendon in his finger and could miss some time.

NEW YORK GIANTS

QB Daniel Jones (neck) will join him on the sidelines. WR Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and WR Kadarius Toney (quadriceps, oblique) are doubtful. TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and WR John Ross (quadriceps, illness) are questionable.

NEW YORK JETS

RB Michael Carter (ankle) is on IR for at least two more games. WR Corey Davis (groin) was limited Friday and is questionable. QB Zach Wilson (knee) practiced Friday, and he’s good to go.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

RB Jordan Howard (knee) has been ruled out. QB Jalen Hurts (ankle) and RB Boston Scott (illness) are questionable. Scott didn’t practice Friday, and Hurts was limited. RB Miles Sanders (ankle) and WR DeVonta Smith (illness) practiced Friday and are clear.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

TE Eric Ebron (knee) will miss at least two more games on IR. QB Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral, shoulder), TE Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and WR Chase Claypool (toe) practiced Friday and are good to go.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

WR Deebo Samuel (groin) is out. RB JaMycal Hasty (ankle) is off the report and appears set to return.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

RB Alex Collins (abdomen), RB Travis Homer (calf), and RB Rashaad Penny (hamstring) draw questionable tags this week.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

WR Antonio Brown (ankle) was suspended three games and will spend it rehabbing his ankle.

TENNESSEE TITANS – bye week

RB Derrick Henry (foot), WR A.J. Brown (chest) and WR Julio Jones (hamstring) remain on IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

RB J.D. McKissic (concussion) has been ruled out. TE Ricky Seals-Jones (hip) and WR Curtis Samuel (groin) are questionable again this week. RB Antonio Gibson (shin) made it back to a full practice Friday. TE Logan Thomas (hamstring) was limited, and both are good to go.